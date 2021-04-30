Sapporo Fujinosawa Suzuran Golf Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6270 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 69.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|RT
|72
|6270 yards
|69.5
|ST
|72
|5798 yards
|69.5
|LT
|72
|5574 yards
|69.5
Course Details
Year Built 1966
Golf Season Seasonal
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UFJ, UC, VISA, AMEX, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
