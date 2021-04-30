Sapporo Fujinosawa Suzuran Golf Course

Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6270 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 69.5
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
RT 72 6270 yards 69.5
ST 72 5798 yards 69.5
LT 72 5574 yards 69.5

Course Details

Year Built 1966
Golf Season Seasonal

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UFJ, UC, VISA, AMEX, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

