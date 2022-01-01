Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

Hitsujigaoka Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7021 yards
Slope 130
Rating 73.5
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Black 72 7021 yards 73.5 130
Back/Black (W) 72 7021 yards 80.4 142
Regular/Blue 72 6471 yards 71.0 124
Regular/Blue (W) 72 6471 yards 77.4 135
Forward/White (W) 72 6159 yards 75.6 131
Forward/White 72 6159 yards 69.5 121
Front1/Green 72 5395 yards 66.0 112
Front1/Green (W) 72 5395 yards 71.4 123
Front2 72 4647 yards 62.7 104
Front2 (W) 72 4647 yards 67.3 114
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hitsujigaoka Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 400 348 421 216 405 566 164 554 449 3523 525 185 368 352 432 428 187 522 411 3410 6933
Blue M: 70.7/121 385 338 405 198 391 504 144 526 417 3308 514 172 360 343 390 377 163 475 367 3161 6469
White M: 70.0/120 W: 71.7/123 378 330 382 176 360 477 136 496 403 3138 503 168 328 332 376 350 153 464 355 3029 6167
Red W: 70.2/119 334 321 363 109 329 466 129 488 366 2905 415 157 316 328 341 261 147 435 345 2745 5650
Handicap 11 15 3 9 1 13 17 7 5 6 14 16 18 2 4 8 12 10
Par 4 4 4 3 4 5 3 5 4 36 5 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Golf Season April - November

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

