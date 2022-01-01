Hitsujigaoka Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7021 yards
Slope 130
Rating 73.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Black
|72
|7021 yards
|73.5
|130
|Back/Black (W)
|72
|7021 yards
|80.4
|142
|Regular/Blue
|72
|6471 yards
|71.0
|124
|Regular/Blue (W)
|72
|6471 yards
|77.4
|135
|Forward/White (W)
|72
|6159 yards
|75.6
|131
|Forward/White
|72
|6159 yards
|69.5
|121
|Front1/Green
|72
|5395 yards
|66.0
|112
|Front1/Green (W)
|72
|5395 yards
|71.4
|123
|Front2
|72
|4647 yards
|62.7
|104
|Front2 (W)
|72
|4647 yards
|67.3
|114
Scorecard for Hitsujigaoka Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|400
|348
|421
|216
|405
|566
|164
|554
|449
|3523
|525
|185
|368
|352
|432
|428
|187
|522
|411
|3410
|6933
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|385
|338
|405
|198
|391
|504
|144
|526
|417
|3308
|514
|172
|360
|343
|390
|377
|163
|475
|367
|3161
|6469
|White M: 70.0/120 W: 71.7/123
|378
|330
|382
|176
|360
|477
|136
|496
|403
|3138
|503
|168
|328
|332
|376
|350
|153
|464
|355
|3029
|6167
|Red W: 70.2/119
|334
|321
|363
|109
|329
|466
|129
|488
|366
|2905
|415
|157
|316
|328
|341
|261
|147
|435
|345
|2745
|5650
|Handicap
|11
|15
|3
|9
|1
|13
|17
|7
|5
|6
|14
|16
|18
|2
|4
|8
|12
|10
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Golf Season April - November
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Kitahiroshima, Hokkaido
Resort/Public
Kitahiroshima, Hokkaido
Resort/Public
Kitahiroshima, Hokkaido
Resort/Public
Course Layout