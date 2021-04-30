GOLF5 Country Yokkaichi Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6959 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6959 yards
|72.2
|Regular
|72
|6495 yards
|70.0
|Front
|72
|5786 yards
|67.2
|Ladies
|72
|5365 yards
|69.6
Scorecard for Yokkaichi Liberty Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|431
|360
|432
|180
|490
|433
|191
|536
|419
|3472
|392
|420
|551
|173
|412
|410
|409
|220
|500
|3487
|6959
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|405
|335
|410
|160
|475
|410
|168
|500
|405
|3268
|367
|390
|510
|153
|396
|380
|364
|187
|480
|3227
|6495
|Front M: 69.1/119
|368
|335
|388
|143
|445
|373
|168
|475
|375
|3070
|346
|390
|510
|153
|375
|363
|364
|146
|450
|3097
|6167
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|317
|272
|250
|118
|368
|282
|150
|417
|330
|2504
|278
|343
|470
|132
|301
|363
|312
|127
|403
|2729
|5233
|Handicap
|15
|9
|3
|13
|7
|1
|17
|5
|11
|16
|10
|4
|14
|2
|8
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes - 3,300 yen
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted UFJ NICOS, VISA, Diners, DC, JCB, AMEX, TS3, AEON, Jacks
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Proper golf attire required.
Reviews
Course Layout