Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Mie

GOLF5 Country Yokkaichi Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6959 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6959 yards 72.2
Regular 72 6495 yards 70.0
Front 72 5786 yards 67.2
Ladies 72 5365 yards 69.6
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Yokkaichi Liberty Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 431 360 432 180 490 433 191 536 419 3472 392 420 551 173 412 410 409 220 500 3487 6959
Regular M: 70.7/121 405 335 410 160 475 410 168 500 405 3268 367 390 510 153 396 380 364 187 480 3227 6495
Front M: 69.1/119 368 335 388 143 445 373 168 475 375 3070 346 390 510 153 375 363 364 146 450 3097 6167
Ladies W: 67.1/113 317 272 250 118 368 282 150 417 330 2504 278 343 470 132 301 363 312 127 403 2729 5233
Handicap 15 9 3 13 7 1 17 5 11 16 10 4 14 2 8 6 18 12
Par 4 4 4 3 5 4 3 5 4 36 4 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes - 3,300 yen

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted UFJ NICOS, VISA, Diners, DC, JCB, AMEX, TS3, AEON, Jacks
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Proper golf attire required.

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Komono Club Jack Nicklaus GC
Komono Club Jack Nicklaus Golf Course
Komono, Mie
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yokkaichi CC: #7
Yokkaichi Country Club
Yokkaichi, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Forest Geino GC: #12
Forest Geino Golf Club
Tsu, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Three Lakes CC
Three Lakes Country Club
Inabe, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fuji Stadium GC - North: #2
Fuji Stadium Golf Club - North Course
Koka, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fuji Stadium GC - South: #18
Fuji Stadium Golf Club - South Course
Koka, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Bear’s Paw Japan CC: Clubhouse
Bear’s Paw Japan Country Club
Koka, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yoro CC: #1
Yoro Country Club
Ogaki, Gifu
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tsu CC
Tsu Country Club
Tsu, Mie
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me