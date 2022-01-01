Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Mie

Lomond Golf Club

0
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7024 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7024 yards 74.9 131
Regular 72 6487 yards 70.7 121
Front 72 6121 yards 70.0 119
Front (W) 72 6121 yards 71.7 123
Ladies 72 5679 yards
Scorecard for Lomond Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 531 403 368 138 425 193 430 562 434 3484 392 179 435 597 420 184 356 410 567 3540 7024
Blue M: 70.7/121 509 391 349 126 383 173 410 480 403 3224 368 162 359 559 392 169 327 379 548 3263 6487
White M: 70.0/119 W: 71.7/123 488 378 315 124 372 149 375 469 376 3046 346 138 348 534 373 146 316 353 521 3075 6121
Red W: 70.2/119 458 366 285 106 366 129 335 452 357 2854 238 120 269 508 357 121 292 328 502 2735 5589
Handicap 9 3 15 13 1 7 5 17 11 10 16 4 8 2 14 18 6 12
Par 5 4 4 3 4 3 4 5 4 36 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Year Built 1997
Greens Bent Grass

Carts Yes

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Restaurant

Banquet Facilities

