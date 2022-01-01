Lomond Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7024 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7024 yards
|74.9
|131
|Regular
|72
|6487 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front
|72
|6121 yards
|70.0
|119
|Front (W)
|72
|6121 yards
|71.7
|123
|Ladies
|72
|5679 yards
Scorecard for Lomond Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|531
|403
|368
|138
|425
|193
|430
|562
|434
|3484
|392
|179
|435
|597
|420
|184
|356
|410
|567
|3540
|7024
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|509
|391
|349
|126
|383
|173
|410
|480
|403
|3224
|368
|162
|359
|559
|392
|169
|327
|379
|548
|3263
|6487
|White M: 70.0/119 W: 71.7/123
|488
|378
|315
|124
|372
|149
|375
|469
|376
|3046
|346
|138
|348
|534
|373
|146
|316
|353
|521
|3075
|6121
|Red W: 70.2/119
|458
|366
|285
|106
|366
|129
|335
|452
|357
|2854
|238
|120
|269
|508
|357
|121
|292
|328
|502
|2735
|5589
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|13
|1
|7
|5
|17
|11
|10
|16
|4
|8
|2
|14
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1997
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
