Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Mie

Mie Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6585 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Main 72 6585 yards 73.1 123
Back/Right 72 6439 yards
Back/Left 72 6406 yards
Reg/Main 72 6289 yards 70.7 121
Reg/Right 72 6145 yards
Reg/Left 72 6110 yards
Ladies/Main 72 5432 yards 67.1 113
Ladies/Right 72 5304 yards
Ladies/Left 72 5254 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Mie Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 344 371 192 396 396 523 185 542 358 3307 365 361 475 370 167 447 570 180 343 3278 6585
White M: 70.7/121 339 355 175 370 376 500 169 525 343 3152 344 353 455 355 153 424 552 170 331 3137 6289
Red W: 67.1/113 326 290 142 332 351 430 150 412 284 2717 324 316 425 287 123 305 473 141 321 2715 5432
Handicap 15 3 9 1 7 13 11 5 17 10 16 4 2 14 8 6 12 18
Par 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 5 4 36 4 4 5 4 3 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1960
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, DC, UFJ, UC, VISA, MASTER, UC
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Komono Club Jack Nicklaus GC
Komono Club Jack Nicklaus Golf Course
Komono, Mie
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
GOLF5 Country Yokkaichi Course
GOLF5 Country Yokkaichi Course
Yokkaichi, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Grace Hills CC: Driving range
Grace Hills Country Club
Yokkaichi, Mie
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yokkaichi no Sato GC: #4
Yokkaichi no Sato Golf Club
Yokkaichi, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yokkaichi CC: #7
Yokkaichi Country Club
Yokkaichi, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Misuzu CC
Misuzu Country Club
Suzuka, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Merion GC
Merion Golf Club
Yokkaichi, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Suzukanomori CC: #15
Suzukanomori Country Club
Suzuka, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chunichi CC
Chunichi Country Club - Middle/East Course
Suzuka, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chunichi CC
Chunichi Country Club - West/Middle Course
Suzuka, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Lomond GC: Clubhouse
Lomond Golf Club
Kameyama, Mie
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kuwana Kokusai GC: Clubhouse
Kuwana Kokusai Golf Club - Suzuka Course
Toin, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me