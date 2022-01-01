Mie Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6585 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Main
|72
|6585 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back/Right
|72
|6439 yards
|Back/Left
|72
|6406 yards
|Reg/Main
|72
|6289 yards
|70.7
|121
|Reg/Right
|72
|6145 yards
|Reg/Left
|72
|6110 yards
|Ladies/Main
|72
|5432 yards
|67.1
|113
|Ladies/Right
|72
|5304 yards
|Ladies/Left
|72
|5254 yards
Scorecard for Mie Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|344
|371
|192
|396
|396
|523
|185
|542
|358
|3307
|365
|361
|475
|370
|167
|447
|570
|180
|343
|3278
|6585
|White M: 70.7/121
|339
|355
|175
|370
|376
|500
|169
|525
|343
|3152
|344
|353
|455
|355
|153
|424
|552
|170
|331
|3137
|6289
|Red W: 67.1/113
|326
|290
|142
|332
|351
|430
|150
|412
|284
|2717
|324
|316
|425
|287
|123
|305
|473
|141
|321
|2715
|5432
|Handicap
|15
|3
|9
|1
|7
|13
|11
|5
|17
|10
|16
|4
|2
|14
|8
|6
|12
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1960
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, DC, UFJ, UC, VISA, MASTER, UC
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Course Layout