Suzukanomori Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6905 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6905 yards
|71.5
|123
|White
|72
|6237 yards
|70.7
|121
|White (W)
|72
|6237 yards
|71.7
|123
|Red (W)
|72
|5066 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Suzukanomori Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|568
|388
|385
|226
|504
|354
|203
|427
|388
|3443
|557
|407
|189
|425
|402
|388
|537
|218
|339
|3462
|6905
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|507
|312
|336
|170
|478
|337
|179
|392
|350
|3061
|530
|390
|155
|385
|377
|359
|492
|178
|310
|3176
|6237
|Red W: 67.1/113
|445
|247
|310
|116
|412
|258
|88
|310
|313
|2499
|403
|296
|112
|330
|320
|306
|438
|105
|257
|2567
|5066
|Handicap
|7
|17
|5
|3
|15
|11
|9
|1
|13
|16
|6
|18
|12
|10
|4
|8
|2
|14
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1989
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Ginren & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
