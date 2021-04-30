Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Mie

Suzukanomori Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6905 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.5
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6905 yards 71.5 123
White 72 6237 yards 70.7 121
White (W) 72 6237 yards 71.7 123
Red (W) 72 5066 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Suzukanomori Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 568 388 385 226 504 354 203 427 388 3443 557 407 189 425 402 388 537 218 339 3462 6905
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 507 312 336 170 478 337 179 392 350 3061 530 390 155 385 377 359 492 178 310 3176 6237
Red W: 67.1/113 445 247 310 116 412 258 88 310 313 2499 403 296 112 330 320 306 438 105 257 2567 5066
Handicap 7 17 5 3 15 11 9 1 13 16 6 18 12 10 4 8 2 14
Par 5 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1989
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Ginren & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

