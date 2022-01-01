Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Mie

Misuzu Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7010 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black/B 72 7010 yards
Black/K 72 6900 yards
Blue/B 72 6665 yards
Blue/K 72 6555 yards
White/B 72 6305 yards
White/K 72 6200 yards
Gold/B 72 5765 yards
Gold/K 72 5655 yards
Red/B 72 5105 yards
Red/K 72 4975 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Misuzu Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 425 340 390 180 590 170 425 425 525 3470 375 200 585 425 340 590 185 395 425 3520 6990
Regular M: 72.4/122 W: 73.2/124 400 320 375 165 555 135 410 405 510 3275 360 185 565 405 320 575 165 370 410 3355 6630
Front M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 385 300 355 150 530 120 390 375 490 3095 345 180 530 405 320 535 150 360 390 3215 6310
Handicap 5 11 3 17 7 15 1 9 13 6 16 2 14 12 8 18 10 4
Par 4 4 4 3 5 3 4 4 5 36 4 3 5 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - 1,600 yen
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC, UFJ, Master

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

