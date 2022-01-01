Misuzu Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7010 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black/B
|72
|7010 yards
|Black/K
|72
|6900 yards
|Blue/B
|72
|6665 yards
|Blue/K
|72
|6555 yards
|White/B
|72
|6305 yards
|White/K
|72
|6200 yards
|Gold/B
|72
|5765 yards
|Gold/K
|72
|5655 yards
|Red/B
|72
|5105 yards
|Red/K
|72
|4975 yards
Scorecard for Misuzu Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|425
|340
|390
|180
|590
|170
|425
|425
|525
|3470
|375
|200
|585
|425
|340
|590
|185
|395
|425
|3520
|6990
|Regular M: 72.4/122 W: 73.2/124
|400
|320
|375
|165
|555
|135
|410
|405
|510
|3275
|360
|185
|565
|405
|320
|575
|165
|370
|410
|3355
|6630
|Front M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|385
|300
|355
|150
|530
|120
|390
|375
|490
|3095
|345
|180
|530
|405
|320
|535
|150
|360
|390
|3215
|6310
|Handicap
|5
|11
|3
|17
|7
|15
|1
|9
|13
|6
|16
|2
|14
|12
|8
|18
|10
|4
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - 1,600 yen
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC, UFJ, Master
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout