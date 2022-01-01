Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Mie

Grace Hills Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Resort/Private
Par 72
Length 7247 yards
Slope 136
Rating 75.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7247 yards 75.9 136
Blue 72 6886 yards 73.9 136
Green 72 6492 yards 72.0 134
White 72 6082 yards 69.9 129
Orange 72 5877 yards 69.1 126
Red (W) 72 5508 yards 67.2 125
Pink (W) 72 5284 yards 66.0 121
Scorecard
Scorecard for Grace Hills Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 75.9/136 398 445 220 429 530 196 374 457 569 3618 428 386 210 520 440 433 570 212 430 3629 7247
Blue M: 73.9/136 380 425 195 393 511 188 358 434 555 3439 385 366 190 505 422 412 551 212 404 3447 6886
Green M: 72.0/134 360 402 166 370 490 163 341 410 528 3230 362 345 169 486 401 390 535 189 385 3262 6492
White M: 69.9/129 350 360 142 343 464 140 319 383 502 3003 344 326 146 466 376 364 519 163 375 3079 6082
Orange M: 69.1/126 345 350 108 334 451 133 309 371 495 2896 339 312 138 459 371 358 473 156 375 2981 5877
Red W: 67.2/125 316 300 108 311 430 118 300 330 470 2683 333 300 128 420 341 331 473 142 357 2825 5508
Pink W: 66.0/121 294 300 108 311 420 118 300 298 433 2582 289 300 128 410 325 306 445 142 357 2702 5284
Handicap 2 10 16 4 8 18 14 6 12 5 9 17 11 3 1 7 15 13
Par 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 5 36 4 4 3 5 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1999
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Jcb, MUFG, UC, Master, Amex, DC, VISA, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

