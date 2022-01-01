Grace Hills Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort/Private
Par 72
Length 7247 yards
Slope 136
Rating 75.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7247 yards
|75.9
|136
|Blue
|72
|6886 yards
|73.9
|136
|Green
|72
|6492 yards
|72.0
|134
|White
|72
|6082 yards
|69.9
|129
|Orange
|72
|5877 yards
|69.1
|126
|Red (W)
|72
|5508 yards
|67.2
|125
|Pink (W)
|72
|5284 yards
|66.0
|121
Scorecard for Grace Hills Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 75.9/136
|398
|445
|220
|429
|530
|196
|374
|457
|569
|3618
|428
|386
|210
|520
|440
|433
|570
|212
|430
|3629
|7247
|Blue M: 73.9/136
|380
|425
|195
|393
|511
|188
|358
|434
|555
|3439
|385
|366
|190
|505
|422
|412
|551
|212
|404
|3447
|6886
|Green M: 72.0/134
|360
|402
|166
|370
|490
|163
|341
|410
|528
|3230
|362
|345
|169
|486
|401
|390
|535
|189
|385
|3262
|6492
|White M: 69.9/129
|350
|360
|142
|343
|464
|140
|319
|383
|502
|3003
|344
|326
|146
|466
|376
|364
|519
|163
|375
|3079
|6082
|Orange M: 69.1/126
|345
|350
|108
|334
|451
|133
|309
|371
|495
|2896
|339
|312
|138
|459
|371
|358
|473
|156
|375
|2981
|5877
|Red W: 67.2/125
|316
|300
|108
|311
|430
|118
|300
|330
|470
|2683
|333
|300
|128
|420
|341
|331
|473
|142
|357
|2825
|5508
|Pink W: 66.0/121
|294
|300
|108
|311
|420
|118
|300
|298
|433
|2582
|289
|300
|128
|410
|325
|306
|445
|142
|357
|2702
|5284
|Handicap
|2
|10
|16
|4
|8
|18
|14
|6
|12
|5
|9
|17
|11
|3
|1
|7
|15
|13
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1999
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Jcb, MUFG, UC, Master, Amex, DC, VISA, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
