Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

31 Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 9
Type Resort
Style Woodland
Par 35
Length 2830 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 35 2830 yards
Regular 35 2612 yards
Ladies 35 2461 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for 31 Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Blue M: 33.6/113 397 340 135 300 310 150 520 405 273 2830 2830
White M: 32.1/107 370 316 112 270 290 135 487 380 252 2612 2612
Red W: 32.5/105 348 290 108 250 276 120 464 365 240 2461 2461
Handicap 5 2 8 9 7 4 1 3 6
Par 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 4 35 35

Course Details

Year Built 1991

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Single Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Chiba Country Club - Kawama Course - East/West
Noda, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chiba Country Club - Kawama Course - East/South
Noda, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chiba Country Club - Kawama Course - West/South
Noda, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chiba CC - Noda: #1
Chiba Country Club - Noda Course
Noda, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Murasaki CC Sumire: #14
Murasaki Country Club Sumire Course
Noda, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chiba CC - Umesato: #1
Chiba Country Club - Umesato Course
Noda, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Toyosato GC: #5
Toyosato Golf Club
Tsukuba, Ibaraki
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kawagoe Green Cross - North: #2
Kawagoe Green Cross - North Course
Kawagoe, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kawagoe Green Cross - Middle: #4
Kawagoe Green Cross - Middle Course
Kawagoe, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Abiko GC
Abiko Golf Club
Abiko, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kawagoe Green Cross - South: #6
Kawagoe Green Cross - South Course
Kawagoe, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
JGM Kasama GC
JGM Kasama Golf Club - South Course
Sakuragawa, Ibaraki
Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me