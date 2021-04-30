31 Country Club
About
Holes 9
Type Resort
Style Woodland
Par 35
Length 2830 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|35
|2830 yards
|Regular
|35
|2612 yards
|Ladies
|35
|2461 yards
Scorecard for 31 Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Blue M: 33.6/113
|397
|340
|135
|300
|310
|150
|520
|405
|273
|2830
|2830
|White M: 32.1/107
|370
|316
|112
|270
|290
|135
|487
|380
|252
|2612
|2612
|Red W: 32.5/105
|348
|290
|108
|250
|276
|120
|464
|365
|240
|2461
|2461
|Handicap
|5
|2
|8
|9
|7
|4
|1
|3
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|35
|35
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Single Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
