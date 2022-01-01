Sashima Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 7033 yards
Slope 131
Rating 73.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|CT
|72
|7033 yards
|73.4
|131
|BT
|72
|6653 yards
|73.1
|123
|RT
|72
|6234 yards
|70.7
|121
|RT (W)
|72
|6234 yards
|71.7
|123
|LT
|72
|5724 yards
Scorecard for Sashima Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.9/131
|377
|172
|360
|595
|418
|514
|165
|437
|367
|3405
|421
|195
|385
|543
|430
|228
|423
|453
|550
|3628
|7033
|White M: 73.1/123
|365
|155
|340
|567
|390
|493
|152
|409
|342
|3213
|395
|180
|366
|524
|410
|212
|404
|427
|522
|3440
|6653
|Gold M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|345
|135
|319
|540
|355
|477
|127
|374
|331
|3003
|373
|155
|341
|501
|384
|185
|390
|410
|492
|3231
|6234
|Red W: 70.2/119
|312
|123
|294
|445
|338
|427
|95
|339
|319
|2692
|333
|132
|322
|477
|327
|153
|299
|368
|465
|2876
|5568
|Handicap
|17
|11
|5
|7
|1
|13
|15
|3
|9
|6
|12
|18
|14
|8
|2
|4
|10
|16
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1998
Fairways Korai Grass
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, VISA, DC, UFJ, JCB, Saison, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
