Sashima Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 7033 yards
Slope 131
Rating 73.4
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
CT 72 7033 yards 73.4 131
BT 72 6653 yards 73.1 123
RT 72 6234 yards 70.7 121
RT (W) 72 6234 yards 71.7 123
LT 72 5724 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Sashima Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 74.9/131 377 172 360 595 418 514 165 437 367 3405 421 195 385 543 430 228 423 453 550 3628 7033
White M: 73.1/123 365 155 340 567 390 493 152 409 342 3213 395 180 366 524 410 212 404 427 522 3440 6653
Gold M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 345 135 319 540 355 477 127 374 331 3003 373 155 341 501 384 185 390 410 492 3231 6234
Red W: 70.2/119 312 123 294 445 338 427 95 339 319 2692 333 132 322 477 327 153 299 368 465 2876 5568
Handicap 17 11 5 7 1 13 15 3 9 6 12 18 14 8 2 4 10 16
Par 4 3 4 5 4 5 3 4 4 36 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1998
Fairways Korai Grass
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, VISA, DC, UFJ, JCB, Saison, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

