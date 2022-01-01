Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Kurihashi Kokusai Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6812 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.5
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Bent 72 6812 yards 72.5
Back/Bent (W) 72 6812 yards 79.3
Back/Korai (W) 72 6452 yards 77.1
Back/Korai 72 6452 yards 70.7
Regular/Bent 72 6414 yards 70.7
Regular/Bent (W) 72 6414 yards 77.2
Regular/Korai 72 6102 yards 69.2
Regular/Korai (W) 72 6102 yards 75.2
Front 1/Bent 72 5977 yards 68.8
Front 1/Bent (W) 72 5977 yards 74.7
Front 1/Korai 72 5696 yards 67.3
Front 1/Korai (W) 72 5696 yards 72.9
Front 2/Bent (W) 72 5292 yards 70.9
Front 2/Bent 72 5292 yards 65.7
Front 2/Korai 72 4966 yards 63.9
Front 2/Korai (W) 72 4966 yards 68.7
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kurihashi Kokusai Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 71.8/123 W: 77.1/125 547 160 633 501 172 357 210 390 466 3436 413 526 202 549 153 173 428 364 541 3349 6785
Regular M: 70.0/121 W: 75.1/123 534 148 586 491 160 329 195 370 427 3240 390 497 158 530 137 153 415 352 532 3164 6404
Front 1 M: 68.4/117 W: 72.8/119 513 140 524 474 137 314 170 370 392 3034 351 481 134 512 137 135 384 323 477 2934 5968
Front 2 M: 65.8/111 W: 69.2/113 464 92 500 422 103 293 127 345 342 2688 295 430 95 483 129 88 337 280 432 2569 5257
Handicap 15 11 5 9 7 13 3 17 1 14 12 4 16 6 18 2 10 8
Par 5 3 5 5 3 4 3 4 4 36 4 5 3 5 3 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1965
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UC, VISA
Fivesomes Allowed No
Single Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Nearby Courses
Koga Golf Links
Koga Golf Links
Koga, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Itakura GC
Itakura Golf Course
Itakura, Gunma
Public
0.0
0
31 CC: #2
31 Country Club
Sakai, Ibaraki
Resort
0.0
0
Sashima CC
Sashima Country Club
Bando, Ibaraki
Private
0.0
0
Hitotonoya Country Club
Hitotonoya Country Club
Oyama, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Friendship CC
Friendship Country Club
Joso, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Konosu Country Club
Konosu Country Club
Konosu, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Chiba Country Club - Kawama Course - East/West
Noda, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Chiba Country Club - Kawama Course - West/South
Noda, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Bando Golf Club
Bando Golf Club
Bando, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Chiba Country Club - Kawama Course - East/South
Noda, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Chiba CC - Noda: #1
Chiba Country Club - Noda Course
Noda, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
