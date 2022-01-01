Kurihashi Kokusai Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6812 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Bent
|72
|6812 yards
|72.5
|Back/Bent (W)
|72
|6812 yards
|79.3
|Back/Korai (W)
|72
|6452 yards
|77.1
|Back/Korai
|72
|6452 yards
|70.7
|Regular/Bent
|72
|6414 yards
|70.7
|Regular/Bent (W)
|72
|6414 yards
|77.2
|Regular/Korai
|72
|6102 yards
|69.2
|Regular/Korai (W)
|72
|6102 yards
|75.2
|Front 1/Bent
|72
|5977 yards
|68.8
|Front 1/Bent (W)
|72
|5977 yards
|74.7
|Front 1/Korai
|72
|5696 yards
|67.3
|Front 1/Korai (W)
|72
|5696 yards
|72.9
|Front 2/Bent (W)
|72
|5292 yards
|70.9
|Front 2/Bent
|72
|5292 yards
|65.7
|Front 2/Korai
|72
|4966 yards
|63.9
|Front 2/Korai (W)
|72
|4966 yards
|68.7
Scorecard for Kurihashi Kokusai Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 71.8/123 W: 77.1/125
|547
|160
|633
|501
|172
|357
|210
|390
|466
|3436
|413
|526
|202
|549
|153
|173
|428
|364
|541
|3349
|6785
|Regular M: 70.0/121 W: 75.1/123
|534
|148
|586
|491
|160
|329
|195
|370
|427
|3240
|390
|497
|158
|530
|137
|153
|415
|352
|532
|3164
|6404
|Front 1 M: 68.4/117 W: 72.8/119
|513
|140
|524
|474
|137
|314
|170
|370
|392
|3034
|351
|481
|134
|512
|137
|135
|384
|323
|477
|2934
|5968
|Front 2 M: 65.8/111 W: 69.2/113
|464
|92
|500
|422
|103
|293
|127
|345
|342
|2688
|295
|430
|95
|483
|129
|88
|337
|280
|432
|2569
|5257
|Handicap
|15
|11
|5
|9
|7
|13
|3
|17
|1
|14
|12
|4
|16
|6
|18
|2
|10
|8
|Par
|5
|3
|5
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|5
|3
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1965
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UC, VISA
Fivesomes Allowed No
Single Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
