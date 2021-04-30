Bando Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6274 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Previously known as Shin Tokyo Golf Club.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue/Bent
|72
|6274 yards
|Blue/Korai
|72
|6179 yards
|White/Bent
|72
|5937 yards
|White/Korai
|72
|5842 yards
|Red/Bent
|72
|4658 yards
|Red/Korai
|72
|4564 yards
Scorecard for Bando Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|483
|323
|363
|160
|346
|378
|333
|456
|165
|3007
|155
|364
|434
|463
|108
|386
|374
|382
|534
|3200
|6207
|White M: 69.2/117
|452
|304
|349
|151
|333
|378
|317
|441
|152
|2877
|130
|335
|407
|444
|108
|361
|369
|372
|493
|3019
|5896
|Red W: 66.9/109
|391
|244
|266
|123
|238
|288
|268
|356
|127
|2301
|95
|280
|295
|343
|108
|286
|325
|272
|368
|2372
|4673
|Handicap
|9
|3
|1
|17
|13
|5
|11
|7
|15
|16
|6
|2
|10
|18
|12
|14
|4
|8
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|36
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Greens Bent/Koryo Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Bondo Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Amex, Diners Club
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
