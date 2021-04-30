Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Bando Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6274 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A

Previously known as Shin Tokyo Golf Club.

Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue/Bent 72 6274 yards
Blue/Korai 72 6179 yards
White/Bent 72 5937 yards
White/Korai 72 5842 yards
Red/Bent 72 4658 yards
Red/Korai 72 4564 yards
Scorecard for Bando Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 483 323 363 160 346 378 333 456 165 3007 155 364 434 463 108 386 374 382 534 3200 6207
White M: 69.2/117 452 304 349 151 333 378 317 441 152 2877 130 335 407 444 108 361 369 372 493 3019 5896
Red W: 66.9/109 391 244 266 123 238 288 268 356 127 2301 95 280 295 343 108 286 325 272 368 2372 4673
Handicap 9 3 1 17 13 5 11 7 15 16 6 2 10 18 12 14 4 8
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 4 5 3 36 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Greens Bent/Koryo Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Bondo Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Amex, Diners Club
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms

