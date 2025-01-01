Otake Short Course
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Style Par-3
Par 27
Length 1199 yards
Slope 87
Rating 27.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Mens
|27
|1199 yards
|27.3
|87
|Ladies (W)
|27
|1199 yards
|28.5
|89
Scorecard for Otake Short Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 27.3/87
|128
|150
|162
|127
|118
|109
|160
|148
|97
|1199
|1199
|Ladies W: 28.5/89
|128
|150
|162
|127
|118
|109
|160
|148
|97
|1199
|1199
|Handicap
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|27
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School/Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Single Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Available FacilitiesShowers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
