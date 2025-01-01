Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate
About

Holes 9
Type Public
Style Par-3
Par 27
Length 1199 yards
Slope 87
Rating 27.3
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Mens 27 1199 yards 27.3 87
Ladies (W) 27 1199 yards 28.5 89
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Otake Short Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 27.3/87 128 150 162 127 118 109 160 148 97 1199 1199
Ladies W: 28.5/89 128 150 162 127 118 109 160 148 97 1199 1199
Handicap 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 27

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School/Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Single Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Available Facilities

Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

