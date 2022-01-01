Ito Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6844 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6844 yards
|72.8
|123
|Regular
|72
|6416 yards
|70.9
|121
|Regular (W)
|72
|6416 yards
|76.7
|123
|Front
|72
|6132 yards
|69.6
|119
|Front (W)
|72
|6132 yards
|75.1
|121
|Gold
|72
|5550 yards
|66.9
|117
|Gold (W)
|72
|5550 yards
|71.8
|119
Scorecard for Ito Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|390
|399
|533
|158
|394
|456
|572
|190
|371
|3463
|515
|418
|353
|160
|374
|429
|572
|178
|382
|3381
|6844
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|374
|381
|499
|145
|372
|429
|538
|176
|342
|3256
|478
|396
|326
|147
|347
|407
|549
|163
|347
|3160
|6416
|Green M: 70.0/119 W: 71.0/121
|341
|352
|489
|121
|346
|422
|511
|165
|325
|3072
|478
|380
|314
|134
|347
|384
|527
|149
|347
|3060
|6132
|Gold M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|306
|319
|418
|101
|346
|340
|461
|150
|296
|2737
|445
|357
|284
|134
|305
|335
|476
|149
|328
|2813
|5550
|Handicap
|13
|7
|3
|17
|11
|1
|5
|15
|9
|4
|8
|14
|18
|12
|6
|2
|16
|10
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Fairways Korai Grass
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, DC, VISA
Dress code Please wear a jacket, refrain from jeans & sandals, be sure to wear a shirt with a collar when playing.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
