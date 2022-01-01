Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Fukuoka

Ito Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6844 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.8
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6844 yards 72.8 123
Regular 72 6416 yards 70.9 121
Regular (W) 72 6416 yards 76.7 123
Front 72 6132 yards 69.6 119
Front (W) 72 6132 yards 75.1 121
Gold 72 5550 yards 66.9 117
Gold (W) 72 5550 yards 71.8 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Ito Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 390 399 533 158 394 456 572 190 371 3463 515 418 353 160 374 429 572 178 382 3381 6844
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 374 381 499 145 372 429 538 176 342 3256 478 396 326 147 347 407 549 163 347 3160 6416
Green M: 70.0/119 W: 71.0/121 341 352 489 121 346 422 511 165 325 3072 478 380 314 134 347 384 527 149 347 3060 6132
Gold M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 306 319 418 101 346 340 461 150 296 2737 445 357 284 134 305 335 476 149 328 2813 5550
Handicap 13 7 3 17 11 1 5 15 9 4 8 14 18 12 6 2 16 10
Par 4 4 5 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 5 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Fairways Korai Grass
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, DC, VISA
Dress code Please wear a jacket, refrain from jeans & sandals, be sure to wear a shirt with a collar when playing.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

