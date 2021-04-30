Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Gunma

Ace Golf Club - Fujioka Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6657 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6657 yards
RT 72 6268 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Ace Fujioka
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 390 160 515 186 590 468 307 307 365 3288 340 547 361 165 372 329 184 635 436 3369 6657
Red M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 370 142 495 166 570 433 291 292 343 3102 326 514 344 150 364 289 163 600 416 3166 6268
Handicap 3 7 13 9 5 1 17 11 15 8 6 18 10 12 14 4 2 16
Par 4 3 5 3 5 4 4 4 4 36 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1989

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Fivesomes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Green Park CC
Green Park Country Club - South Course
Fujioka, Gunma
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Green Park CC
Green Park Country Club - West Course
Fujioka, Gunma
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Green Park CC: Clubhouse
Green Park Country Club - East Course
Fujioka, Gunma
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Tomioka CC: #5
PGM Tomioka Country Club - South Course
Tomioka, Gunma
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yoshii CC: Driving range
Yoshii Country Club
Takasaki, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
PGM Tomioka CC North - Orange: #1
PGM Tomioka Country Club North - Orange Course
Tomioka, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tomioka GC
Tomioka Golf Club
Tomioka, Gunma
0.0
0
Write Review
PGM Tomioka CC North - Gold: #3
PGM Tomioka Country Club North - Gold Course
Tomioka, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yoshii Nanyoudai GC: #18
Yoshii Nanyoudai Golf Course
Takasaki, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
PGM Tomioka CC North - Blue: #4
PGM Tomioka Country Club North - Blue Course
Tomioka, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tomioka Club: #5
Tomioka Club
Tomioka, Gunma
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kita Musashi CC
Kita Musashi Country Club
Honjo, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me