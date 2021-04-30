Ace Golf Club - Fujioka Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6657 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6657 yards
|RT
|72
|6268 yards
Scorecard for Ace Fujioka
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|390
|160
|515
|186
|590
|468
|307
|307
|365
|3288
|340
|547
|361
|165
|372
|329
|184
|635
|436
|3369
|6657
|Red M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|370
|142
|495
|166
|570
|433
|291
|292
|343
|3102
|326
|514
|344
|150
|364
|289
|163
|600
|416
|3166
|6268
|Handicap
|3
|7
|13
|9
|5
|1
|17
|11
|15
|8
|6
|18
|10
|12
|14
|4
|2
|16
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1989
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Fivesomes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
