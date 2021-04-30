Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Gunma

Midono Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6851 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.0
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6851 yards 72.0 123
White 72 6310 yards 70.7 121
White (W) 72 6310 yards 71.7 123
Red (W) 72 5435 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Midono Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 328 553 378 205 312 203 451 528 397 3355 423 582 219 354 500 151 409 443 415 3496 6851
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 310 522 352 177 262 186 431 506 357 3103 384 556 191 320 478 118 386 391 383 3207 6310
Red W: 67.1/113 293 460 305 141 241 170 332 456 329 2727 322 498 139 280 414 106 267 355 327 2708 5435
Handicap 13 9 3 11 5 17 1 7 15 12 6 16 2 8 18 4 10 14
Par 4 5 4 3 4 3 4 5 4 36 4 5 3 4 5 3 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1990
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Shunsuke Kato (1990)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Be the first to leave a review

