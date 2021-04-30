Midono Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6851 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6851 yards
|72.0
|123
|White
|72
|6310 yards
|70.7
|121
|White (W)
|72
|6310 yards
|71.7
|123
|Red (W)
|72
|5435 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Midono Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|328
|553
|378
|205
|312
|203
|451
|528
|397
|3355
|423
|582
|219
|354
|500
|151
|409
|443
|415
|3496
|6851
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|310
|522
|352
|177
|262
|186
|431
|506
|357
|3103
|384
|556
|191
|320
|478
|118
|386
|391
|383
|3207
|6310
|Red W: 67.1/113
|293
|460
|305
|141
|241
|170
|332
|456
|329
|2727
|322
|498
|139
|280
|414
|106
|267
|355
|327
|2708
|5435
|Handicap
|13
|9
|3
|11
|5
|17
|1
|7
|15
|12
|6
|16
|2
|8
|18
|4
|10
|14
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1990
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Shunsuke Kato (1990)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
