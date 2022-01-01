Shimonita Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7018 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7018 yards
|Reg
|72
|6367 yards
|Front
|72
|5905 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5394 yards
Scorecard for Shimonita Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.9/131
|534
|416
|210
|396
|430
|537
|383
|192
|410
|3508
|390
|432
|208
|562
|437
|378
|187
|386
|530
|3510
|7018
|White M: 70.7/121
|502
|341
|183
|352
|389
|523
|349
|156
|374
|3169
|362
|372
|177
|522
|406
|358
|153
|344
|504
|3198
|6367
|Yellow M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|472
|314
|159
|327
|363
|504
|325
|156
|340
|2960
|335
|346
|153
|488
|381
|326
|130
|309
|477
|2945
|5905
|Red W: 67.1/113
|428
|314
|129
|292
|320
|440
|296
|127
|305
|2651
|335
|278
|153
|443
|357
|326
|130
|309
|412
|2743
|5394
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|13
|7
|1
|11
|17
|5
|10
|4
|16
|2
|8
|14
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1990
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Master, Diners, AMEX, UC, DC
Metal Spikes Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms
