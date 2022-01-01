Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Gunma

Shimonita Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7018 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7018 yards
Reg 72 6367 yards
Front 72 5905 yards
Ladies 72 5394 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Shimonita Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 74.9/131 534 416 210 396 430 537 383 192 410 3508 390 432 208 562 437 378 187 386 530 3510 7018
White M: 70.7/121 502 341 183 352 389 523 349 156 374 3169 362 372 177 522 406 358 153 344 504 3198 6367
Yellow M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 472 314 159 327 363 504 325 156 340 2960 335 346 153 488 381 326 130 309 477 2945 5905
Red W: 67.1/113 428 314 129 292 320 440 296 127 305 2651 335 278 153 443 357 326 130 309 412 2743 5394
Handicap 9 3 15 13 7 1 11 17 5 10 4 16 2 8 14 18 12 6
Par 5 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1990

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Master, Diners, AMEX, UC, DC
Metal Spikes Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Club Gazan
Club Gazan
Tomioka, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Silk CC: #6
Silk Country Club
Tomioka, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tomioka GC
Tomioka Golf Club
Tomioka, Gunma
0.0
0
Write Review
Myogi CC: #12
Myogi Country Club
Tomioka, Gunma
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Obatago GC
Obatago Golf Club
Kanra, Gunma
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tomioka CC: #5
PGM Tomioka Country Club - South Course
Tomioka, Gunma
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanra CC
Kanra Country Club
Kanra, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ace GC - Fujioka
Ace Golf Club - Fujioka Course
Fujioka, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
PGM Tomioka CC North - Orange: #1
PGM Tomioka Country Club North - Orange Course
Tomioka, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tomioka Club: #5
Tomioka Club
Tomioka, Gunma
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanetsu Highland GC - Maple: #1
Kanetsu Highland Golf Club - Maple/Zelkova Course
Takasaki, Gunma
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanetsu Highland GC - Zelkova: #1
Kanetsu Highland Golf Club - Zelkova/Camellia Course
Takasaki, Gunma
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me