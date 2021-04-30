Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Gunma

Club Gazan

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6411 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6411 yards 70.7 121
Regular 72 6026 yards 69.2 117
Ladies (W) 72 5032 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard for Club Gazan
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 370 541 188 418 395 350 528 135 377 3302 365 459 182 430 341 509 155 313 355 3109 6411
Regular M: 69.2/117 351 515 179 345 375 331 512 118 359 3085 345 451 159 403 321 489 136 300 337 2941 6026
Ladies W: 67.1/113 313 475 133 243 311 212 454 102 298 2541 300 358 139 330 282 445 84 260 293 2491 5032
Handicap 10 14 4 8 12 16 2 18 6 11 13 7 1 9 3 17 15 5
Par 4 5 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 4 5 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1999

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Diners, UC, AMEX, NICOS, JCB, DC, UFJ, VISA, Saison

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Be the first to leave a review

