Club Gazan
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6411 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6411 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular
|72
|6026 yards
|69.2
|117
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5032 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Club Gazan
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|370
|541
|188
|418
|395
|350
|528
|135
|377
|3302
|365
|459
|182
|430
|341
|509
|155
|313
|355
|3109
|6411
|Regular M: 69.2/117
|351
|515
|179
|345
|375
|331
|512
|118
|359
|3085
|345
|451
|159
|403
|321
|489
|136
|300
|337
|2941
|6026
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|313
|475
|133
|243
|311
|212
|454
|102
|298
|2541
|300
|358
|139
|330
|282
|445
|84
|260
|293
|2491
|5032
|Handicap
|10
|14
|4
|8
|12
|16
|2
|18
|6
|11
|13
|7
|1
|9
|3
|17
|15
|5
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1999
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Diners, UC, AMEX, NICOS, JCB, DC, UFJ, VISA, Saison
Food & BeverageRestaurant
