Makino Park Golf Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6600 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6600 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6255 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5470 yards
Scorecard for Makino Park Golf Ground
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|410
|330
|150
|410
|520
|250
|570
|430
|400
|3470
|190
|580
|495
|340
|140
|315
|570
|190
|310
|3130
|6600
|White M: 70.7/121
|380
|320
|145
|390
|510
|205
|555
|410
|370
|3285
|175
|560
|475
|320
|120
|310
|560
|170
|300
|2990
|6275
|Red W: 67.1/113
|360
|260
|130
|320
|450
|140
|480
|350
|340
|2830
|140
|510
|425
|300
|120
|290
|420
|120
|275
|2600
|5430
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|7
|1
|13
|11
|5
|17
|16
|4
|10
|8
|14
|2
|6
|12
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|3
|5
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1963
Greens Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UFJ
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout