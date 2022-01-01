Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Osaka

Makino Park Golf Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6600 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 410 330 150 410 520 250 570 430 400 3470 190 580 495 340 140 315 570 190 310 3130 6600
White M: 70.7/121 380 320 145 390 510 205 555 410 370 3285 175 560 475 320 120 310 560 170 300 2990 6275
Red W: 67.1/113 360 260 130 320 450 140 480 350 340 2830 140 510 425 300 120 290 420 120 275 2600 5430
Handicap 3 9 15 7 1 13 11 5 17 16 4 10 8 14 2 6 12 18
Par 4 4 3 4 5 3 5 4 4 36 3 5 5 4 3 4 5 3 4 36 72

Year Built 1963
Greens Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round

Carts Yes

Caddies No

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UFJ

Restaurant

Lounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms

