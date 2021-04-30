Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Osaka

Benny Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6669 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6669 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6346 yards 70.7 121
Regular (W) 72 6345 yards 71.7 123
Scorecard for Benny Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 405 174 369 363 177 569 321 555 406 3339 390 525 380 224 368 166 505 407 365 3330 6669
Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 393 155 361 327 164 557 311 549 391 3208 367 520 370 217 359 143 489 321 352 3138 6346
Handicap 3 17 7 15 5 11 13 1 9 12 2 6 10 4 18 8 16 14
Par 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 5 4 36 4 5 4 3 4 3 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, DC, AMEX, Diner's
Metal Spikes Allowed Yes, but soft spikes preffered

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms

