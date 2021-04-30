Benny Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6669 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6669 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6346 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular (W)
|72
|6345 yards
|71.7
|123
Scorecard for Benny Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|405
|174
|369
|363
|177
|569
|321
|555
|406
|3339
|390
|525
|380
|224
|368
|166
|505
|407
|365
|3330
|6669
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|393
|155
|361
|327
|164
|557
|311
|549
|391
|3208
|367
|520
|370
|217
|359
|143
|489
|321
|352
|3138
|6346
|Handicap
|3
|17
|7
|15
|5
|11
|13
|1
|9
|12
|2
|6
|10
|4
|18
|8
|16
|14
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, DC, AMEX, Diner's
Metal Spikes Allowed Yes, but soft spikes preffered
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
