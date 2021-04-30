Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Gifu

Tajimi Kita Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tajimikita Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 505 175 425 372 425 198 561 393 350 3404 521 412 393 179 312 440 168 375 504 3304 6708
Regular M: 70.7/121 480 155 400 345 370 171 516 368 325 3130 495 387 372 155 295 392 152 353 483 3084 6214
Front M: 69.2/117 456 135 362 325 344 142 481 346 302 2893 464 367 350 138 274 366 132 331 451 2873 5766
Ladies W: 67.1/113 410 112 290 290 316 113 438 319 265 2553 416 325 306 118 237 338 106 300 423 2569 5122
Handicap 5 17 1 9 7 11 3 13 15 4 6 12 14 18 2 16 10 8
Par 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 4 36 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2001
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

