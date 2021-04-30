Tajimi Kita Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Tajimikita Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|505
|175
|425
|372
|425
|198
|561
|393
|350
|3404
|521
|412
|393
|179
|312
|440
|168
|375
|504
|3304
|6708
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|480
|155
|400
|345
|370
|171
|516
|368
|325
|3130
|495
|387
|372
|155
|295
|392
|152
|353
|483
|3084
|6214
|Front M: 69.2/117
|456
|135
|362
|325
|344
|142
|481
|346
|302
|2893
|464
|367
|350
|138
|274
|366
|132
|331
|451
|2873
|5766
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|410
|112
|290
|290
|316
|113
|438
|319
|265
|2553
|416
|325
|306
|118
|237
|338
|106
|300
|423
|2569
|5122
|Handicap
|5
|17
|1
|9
|7
|11
|3
|13
|15
|4
|6
|12
|14
|18
|2
|16
|10
|8
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2001
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
