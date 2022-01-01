Mizunami Kogen Golf Club - East/West Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6142 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Main
|72
|6142 yards
|Back/Sub
|72
|5923 yards
|Reg/Main
|72
|5914 yards
|Reg/Sub
|72
|5705 yards
|Front/Main
|72
|5634 yards
|Front/Sub
|72
|5443 yards
|Ladies/Sub
|72
|4858 yards
|Ladies/Main
|72
|4854 yards
Scorecard for East/West
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|388
|399
|527
|169
|372
|366
|197
|290
|508
|3216
|399
|175
|497
|175
|355
|410
|492
|370
|344
|3217
|6433
|White M: 70.0/119
|372
|383
|497
|153
|350
|344
|148
|273
|475
|2995
|383
|143
|486
|147
|355
|388
|481
|344
|322
|3049
|6044
|Yellow M: 69.2/117
|372
|352
|481
|153
|350
|344
|128
|273
|475
|2928
|383
|133
|486
|147
|355
|378
|476
|344
|322
|3024
|5952
|Red W: 70.2/119
|372
|383
|481
|153
|350
|344
|148
|273
|475
|2979
|383
|113
|415
|135
|355
|360
|410
|328
|290
|2789
|5768
|Handicap
|11
|1
|13
|15
|3
|5
|7
|17
|9
|6
|18
|12
|16
|14
|2
|4
|8
|10
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1962
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout