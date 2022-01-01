Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Gifu

Mizunami Kogen Golf Club - East/West Course

Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6142 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Main 72 6142 yards
Back/Sub 72 5923 yards
Reg/Main 72 5914 yards
Reg/Sub 72 5705 yards
Front/Main 72 5634 yards
Front/Sub 72 5443 yards
Ladies/Sub 72 4858 yards
Ladies/Main 72 4854 yards
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 388 399 527 169 372 366 197 290 508 3216 399 175 497 175 355 410 492 370 344 3217 6433
White M: 70.0/119 372 383 497 153 350 344 148 273 475 2995 383 143 486 147 355 388 481 344 322 3049 6044
Yellow M: 69.2/117 372 352 481 153 350 344 128 273 475 2928 383 133 486 147 355 378 476 344 322 3024 5952
Red W: 70.2/119 372 383 481 153 350 344 148 273 475 2979 383 113 415 135 355 360 410 328 290 2789 5768
Handicap 11 1 13 15 3 5 7 17 9 6 18 12 16 14 2 4 8 10
Par 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 3 5 3 4 4 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1962

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

