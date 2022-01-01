Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Hirakawa Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7206 yards
Slope 131
Rating 73.5
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black/A 72 7206 yards 73.5 131
Black/A (W) 72 7206 yards 78.9 133
Back/A 72 6963 yards 72.8 123
Back/A (W) 72 6963 yards 78.1 125
Black/B (W) 72 6911 yards 77.1
Black/B (W) 72 6911 yards 77.1
Black/B 72 6911 yards 71.8
Back/B 72 6666 yards 71.1
Back/B (W) 72 6666 yards 76.3
Regular/A (W) 72 6583 yards 76.2 124
Regular/A 72 6583 yards 71.1 122
Regular/B 72 6287 yards 69.6
Regular/B (W) 72 6287 yards 74.4
Front/A (W) 72 6194 yards 74.2 123
Front/A 72 6194 yards 69.5 121
Front/B (W) 72 5897 yards 72.4
Front/B 72 5897 yards 68.1
Ladies/A 72 5568 yards 71.7 119
Ladies/B 72 5272 yards 70.0
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hirakawa Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.5/131 W: 78.9/133 430 376 166 524 483 537 458 214 362 3550 565 427 440 160 450 519 420 222 453 3656 7206
Back M: 72.8/123 W: 78.1/125 405 376 166 524 444 537 423 201 362 3438 565 403 411 160 436 519 373 205 453 3525 6963
Regular M: 71.1/122 W: 76.2/124 380 355 148 505 421 520 405 173 338 3245 541 384 388 144 416 502 354 178 431 3338 6583
Front M: 69.5/121 W: 74.2/123 357 329 130 484 397 500 385 153 316 3051 518 361 368 128 395 482 333 150 408 3143 6194
Ladies W: 71.7/119 321 299 130 445 361 457 324 138 316 2791 389 361 340 106 324 451 333 145 328 2777 5568
Handicap 3 9 17 13 1 11 5 15 7 4 12 8 18 2 14 6 16 10
Par 4 4 3 5 4 5 4 3 4 36 5 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1988
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Master, UC, JCB, Amex, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

