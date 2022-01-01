Hirakawa Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7206 yards
Slope 131
Rating 73.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black/A
|72
|7206 yards
|73.5
|131
|Black/A (W)
|72
|7206 yards
|78.9
|133
|Back/A
|72
|6963 yards
|72.8
|123
|Back/A (W)
|72
|6963 yards
|78.1
|125
|Black/B (W)
|72
|6911 yards
|77.1
|Black/B (W)
|72
|6911 yards
|77.1
|Black/B
|72
|6911 yards
|71.8
|Back/B
|72
|6666 yards
|71.1
|Back/B (W)
|72
|6666 yards
|76.3
|Regular/A (W)
|72
|6583 yards
|76.2
|124
|Regular/A
|72
|6583 yards
|71.1
|122
|Regular/B
|72
|6287 yards
|69.6
|Regular/B (W)
|72
|6287 yards
|74.4
|Front/A (W)
|72
|6194 yards
|74.2
|123
|Front/A
|72
|6194 yards
|69.5
|121
|Front/B (W)
|72
|5897 yards
|72.4
|Front/B
|72
|5897 yards
|68.1
|Ladies/A
|72
|5568 yards
|71.7
|119
|Ladies/B
|72
|5272 yards
|70.0
Scorecard for Hirakawa Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.5/131 W: 78.9/133
|430
|376
|166
|524
|483
|537
|458
|214
|362
|3550
|565
|427
|440
|160
|450
|519
|420
|222
|453
|3656
|7206
|Back M: 72.8/123 W: 78.1/125
|405
|376
|166
|524
|444
|537
|423
|201
|362
|3438
|565
|403
|411
|160
|436
|519
|373
|205
|453
|3525
|6963
|Regular M: 71.1/122 W: 76.2/124
|380
|355
|148
|505
|421
|520
|405
|173
|338
|3245
|541
|384
|388
|144
|416
|502
|354
|178
|431
|3338
|6583
|Front M: 69.5/121 W: 74.2/123
|357
|329
|130
|484
|397
|500
|385
|153
|316
|3051
|518
|361
|368
|128
|395
|482
|333
|150
|408
|3143
|6194
|Ladies W: 71.7/119
|321
|299
|130
|445
|361
|457
|324
|138
|316
|2791
|389
|361
|340
|106
|324
|451
|333
|145
|328
|2777
|5568
|Handicap
|3
|9
|17
|13
|1
|11
|5
|15
|7
|4
|12
|8
|18
|2
|14
|6
|16
|10
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1988
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Master, UC, JCB, Amex, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout