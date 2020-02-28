Golden Lakes Country Club - Blue Course
Holes 9
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 36
Length 3352 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|36
|3352 yards
|Regular
|36
|3095 yards
|Front
|36
|2894 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Architect Perry Dye (1992)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, Diners, VISA, DC, UC, NICOS, MC, AMEX
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
Course Layout