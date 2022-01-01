Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Toto Tochigi Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6550 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6550 yards
Regular 72 6220 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Toto Tochigi Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 374 476 154 334 427 377 175 400 536 3253 577 328 211 421 428 336 137 511 348 3297 6550
Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 359 452 142 303 402 352 158 392 512 3072 560 317 201 396 408 323 124 493 326 3148 6220
Handicap 4 18 10 16 2 14 8 12 6 1 15 5 3 7 13 17 11 9
Par 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1977
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, AMEX, Orico, Diners Club, TS3, Mastercard, Rakuten KC, DC, Cedyna
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Golden Lakes CC
Golden Lakes Country Club - Orange Course
Moka, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Golden Lakes CC
Golden Lakes Country Club - Green Course
Moka, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Iwase Sakuragawa CC: Clubhouse
Iwase Sakuragawa Country Club
Sakuragawa, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Golden Lakes CC
Golden Lakes Country Club - Blue Course
Moka, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Spring Fields GC
Spring Fields Golf Club
Chikusei, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Mashiko CC
Mashiko Country Club - Yashio/Sagiso Course
Mashiko, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Asia Shimodate CC
Asia Shimodate Country Club
Sakuragawa, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Mashiko CC
Mashiko Country Club - Sagiso/Sakura Course
Mashiko, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Mashiko CC
Mashiko Country Club - Yashio/Sakura Course
Mashiko, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Mashiko Hills GC: #5
Mashiko Hills Golf Club
Mashiko, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Mashiko GC
Mashiko Golf Club
Mashiko, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Mashiko PGA: Clubhouse
Taiheiyo Club Mashiko PGA Course
Mashiko, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me