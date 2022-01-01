Toto Tochigi Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6550 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6550 yards
|Regular
|72
|6220 yards
Scorecard for Toto Tochigi Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|374
|476
|154
|334
|427
|377
|175
|400
|536
|3253
|577
|328
|211
|421
|428
|336
|137
|511
|348
|3297
|6550
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|359
|452
|142
|303
|402
|352
|158
|392
|512
|3072
|560
|317
|201
|396
|408
|323
|124
|493
|326
|3148
|6220
|Handicap
|4
|18
|10
|16
|2
|14
|8
|12
|6
|1
|15
|5
|3
|7
|13
|17
|11
|9
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1977
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, AMEX, Orico, Diners Club, TS3, Mastercard, Rakuten KC, DC, Cedyna
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout