Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Shimodate Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6719 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6719 yards
White 72 6225 yards
Red 72 5048 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Shimodate Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 73.1/123 152 363 162 505 405 545 399 351 362 3244 415 526 240 391 345 444 179 555 380 3475 6719
Yellow M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 132 350 148 485 379 516 374 331 330 3045 390 500 184 352 328 409 168 498 351 3180 6225
Red W: 67.1/113 105 280 125 393 330 428 308 239 272 2480 315 418 135 281 276 324 120 430 269 2568 5048
Handicap 17 5 13 1 9 3 11 15 7 14 2 6 10 12 4 18 8 16
Par 3 4 3 5 4 5 4 4 4 36 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1996
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Master, American Express, Diner's Club

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Asia Shimodate CC
Asia Shimodate Country Club
Sakuragawa, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Spring Fields GC
Spring Fields Golf Club
Chikusei, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tsukuba Chikusei Golf Center & Golf Club
Chikusei, Ibaraki
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Golden Lakes CC
Golden Lakes Country Club - Blue Course
Moka, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Golden Lakes CC
Golden Lakes Country Club - Green Course
Moka, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Golden Lakes CC
Golden Lakes Country Club - Orange Course
Moka, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tsukuba Tokyu GC
Tsukuba Tokyu Golf Club
Tsukuba, Ibaraki
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
JGM Kasama GC
JGM Kasama Golf Club - West Course
Sakuragawa, Ibaraki
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
JGM Kasama GC
JGM Kasama Golf Club - South Course
Sakuragawa, Ibaraki
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Iwase Sakuragawa CC: Clubhouse
Iwase Sakuragawa Country Club
Sakuragawa, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
JGM Kasama GC
JGM Kasama Golf Club - East Course
Sakuragawa, Ibaraki
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Golf 5 Country Kasama Forest
Golf 5 Country Kasama Forest
Kasama, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me