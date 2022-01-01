Shimodate Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6719 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6719 yards
|White
|72
|6225 yards
|Red
|72
|5048 yards
Scorecard for Shimodate Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 73.1/123
|152
|363
|162
|505
|405
|545
|399
|351
|362
|3244
|415
|526
|240
|391
|345
|444
|179
|555
|380
|3475
|6719
|Yellow M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|132
|350
|148
|485
|379
|516
|374
|331
|330
|3045
|390
|500
|184
|352
|328
|409
|168
|498
|351
|3180
|6225
|Red W: 67.1/113
|105
|280
|125
|393
|330
|428
|308
|239
|272
|2480
|315
|418
|135
|281
|276
|324
|120
|430
|269
|2568
|5048
|Handicap
|17
|5
|13
|1
|9
|3
|11
|15
|7
|14
|2
|6
|10
|12
|4
|18
|8
|16
|Par
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1996
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Master, American Express, Diner's Club
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
