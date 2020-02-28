Toyosato Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 7110 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 73.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|7110 yards
|73.0
|Member
|72
|6622 yards
|70.6
|Regular
|72
|6182 yards
|68.6
|Forward
|72
|5711 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1997
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Tom Weiskopf (1997) Jay Morrish (1997)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA / Master / AMEX / JCB / Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
