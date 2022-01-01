Hakonekohan Golf Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6488 yards
Slope 114
Rating 64.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6488 yards
|64.6
|114
|Regular
|72
|6174 yards
|64.1
|113
|Ladies
|72
|5571 yards
|63.8
|111
Scorecard for Hakone Kohan Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 64.6/114
|610
|495
|361
|151
|406
|340
|420
|160
|331
|3274
|422
|189
|323
|310
|107
|487
|456
|364
|556
|3214
|6488
|Regular M: 64.1/113
|594
|477
|340
|126
|395
|315
|376
|140
|323
|3086
|400
|168
|314
|300
|93
|477
|439
|355
|542
|3088
|6174
|Ladys W: 63.8/111
|468
|433
|290
|118
|374
|300
|362
|134
|299
|2778
|381
|150
|291
|280
|87
|400
|385
|337
|482
|2793
|5571
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|13
|1
|7
|5
|11
|17
|4
|10
|16
|8
|14
|2
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|5
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1964
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Master, Amex, JCB, Diners
Single Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
