Hakonekohan Golf Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6488 yards
Slope 114
Rating 64.6
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6488 yards 64.6 114
Regular 72 6174 yards 64.1 113
Ladies 72 5571 yards 63.8 111
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 64.6/114 610 495 361 151 406 340 420 160 331 3274 422 189 323 310 107 487 456 364 556 3214 6488
Regular M: 64.1/113 594 477 340 126 395 315 376 140 323 3086 400 168 314 300 93 477 439 355 542 3088 6174
Ladys W: 63.8/111 468 433 290 118 374 300 362 134 299 2778 381 150 291 280 87 400 385 337 482 2793 5571
Handicap 3 15 9 13 1 7 5 11 17 4 10 16 8 14 2 6 18 12
Par 5 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 36 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1964
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Master, Amex, JCB, Diners
Single Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Hakone Country Club
Hakone, Kanagawa
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Daihakone CC: #17
Daihakone Country Club
Hakone, Kanagawa
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Belleview Nagao GC: #5
Belleview Nagao Golf Club
Gotemba, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fujiya Hotel Sengoku GC: #3
Fujiya Hotel Sengoku Golf Course
Hakone, Kanagawa
Resort/Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Gotemba GC
Gotemba Golf Club
Gotemba, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hakone-en GC: #5
Hakone-en Golf Course
Hakone, Kanagawa
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Hakone Yunohana GC: #4
Hakone Yunohana Golf Course
Hakone, Kanagawa
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Fuji CC
Fuji Country Club
Gotemba, Shizuoka
0.0
0
Write Review
Ashinoko CC
Ashinoko Country Club
Mishima, Shizuoka
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Hakone Kurakake GC
Hakone Kurakake Golf Club
Hakone, Kanagawa
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Ashigara Forest CC
Ashigara Forest Country Club
Oyama, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Gatsby GC
Gatsby Golf Club
Oyama, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
