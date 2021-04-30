Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Fukuoka

Kaho Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6610 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6610 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6104 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5074 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kaho Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 534 342 214 487 378 173 358 347 409 3242 491 414 422 195 495 185 379 357 430 3368 6610
White M: 70.7/121 514 303 149 460 360 159 333 331 382 2991 433 399 404 173 440 168 340 347 409 3113 6104
Red W: 67.1/113 429 205 131 405 264 115 330 302 308 2489 427 350 283 138 418 146 251 282 290 2585 5074
Handicap 3 15 17 11 1 9 13 7 5 10 14 2 18 4 16 12 8 6
Par 5 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 4 36 5 4 4 3 5 3 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

