Kaho Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6610 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6610 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6104 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5074 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Kaho Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|534
|342
|214
|487
|378
|173
|358
|347
|409
|3242
|491
|414
|422
|195
|495
|185
|379
|357
|430
|3368
|6610
|White M: 70.7/121
|514
|303
|149
|460
|360
|159
|333
|331
|382
|2991
|433
|399
|404
|173
|440
|168
|340
|347
|409
|3113
|6104
|Red W: 67.1/113
|429
|205
|131
|405
|264
|115
|330
|302
|308
|2489
|427
|350
|283
|138
|418
|146
|251
|282
|290
|2585
|5074
|Handicap
|3
|15
|17
|11
|1
|9
|13
|7
|5
|10
|14
|2
|18
|4
|16
|12
|8
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
