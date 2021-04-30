Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Fukuoka

Takaha Royal Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6626 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black/A 72 6626 yards 73.1 123
Black/B 72 6265 yards
Blue/A 72 6148 yards 70.7 121
Blue/B 72 5812 yards
White/A 72 5807 yards 69.2 117
White/B 72 5471 yards
Gold/A 72 4589 yards 65.9 107
Gold/A (W) 72 4589 yards 66.9 109
Red/A (W) 72 4297 yards 66.1 105
Gold/B 72 4168 yards
Red/B 72 4018 yards
Scorecard for Takaha Royal Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 393 419 374 359 535 162 331 158 604 3335 372 325 420 383 219 533 355 152 532 3291 6626
Blue M: 70.7/121 360 398 350 348 512 144 303 138 563 3116 354 313 395 362 166 510 325 135 473 3033 6149
White M: 69.2/117 318 364 350 332 493 133 298 118 548 2954 340 300 380 354 148 453 297 128 453 2853 5807
Gold M: 65.9/107 W: 66.9/109 270 315 264 235 289 128 230 94 419 2244 328 214 298 206 114 406 250 110 419 2345 4589
Red W: 66.1/105 270 315 264 196 289 111 230 94 419 2188 225 214 298 206 114 308 215 110 419 2109 4297
Handicap 11 1 5 3 9 15 17 13 7 6 14 2 12 16 8 4 18 10
Par 4 4 4 4 5 3 4 3 5 36 4 4 4 4 3 5 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, AMEX
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

