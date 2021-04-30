Takaha Royal Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6626 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black/A
|72
|6626 yards
|73.1
|123
|Black/B
|72
|6265 yards
|Blue/A
|72
|6148 yards
|70.7
|121
|Blue/B
|72
|5812 yards
|White/A
|72
|5807 yards
|69.2
|117
|White/B
|72
|5471 yards
|Gold/A
|72
|4589 yards
|65.9
|107
|Gold/A (W)
|72
|4589 yards
|66.9
|109
|Red/A (W)
|72
|4297 yards
|66.1
|105
|Gold/B
|72
|4168 yards
|Red/B
|72
|4018 yards
Scorecard for Takaha Royal Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|393
|419
|374
|359
|535
|162
|331
|158
|604
|3335
|372
|325
|420
|383
|219
|533
|355
|152
|532
|3291
|6626
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|360
|398
|350
|348
|512
|144
|303
|138
|563
|3116
|354
|313
|395
|362
|166
|510
|325
|135
|473
|3033
|6149
|White M: 69.2/117
|318
|364
|350
|332
|493
|133
|298
|118
|548
|2954
|340
|300
|380
|354
|148
|453
|297
|128
|453
|2853
|5807
|Gold M: 65.9/107 W: 66.9/109
|270
|315
|264
|235
|289
|128
|230
|94
|419
|2244
|328
|214
|298
|206
|114
|406
|250
|110
|419
|2345
|4589
|Red W: 66.1/105
|270
|315
|264
|196
|289
|111
|230
|94
|419
|2188
|225
|214
|298
|206
|114
|308
|215
|110
|419
|2109
|4297
|Handicap
|11
|1
|5
|3
|9
|15
|17
|13
|7
|6
|14
|2
|12
|16
|8
|4
|18
|10
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, AMEX
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
