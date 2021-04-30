Aso Iizuka Golf Club - Blue/White Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7081 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|7081 yards
|RT
|72
|6447 yards
|FT
|72
|6124 yards
|LT
|72
|5552 yards
Scorecard for Blue/White
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|396
|177
|568
|375
|203
|351
|450
|575
|420
|3515
|522
|175
|410
|438
|385
|408
|208
|556
|425
|3527
|7042
|Regular M: 73.1/123
|376
|165
|537
|353
|170
|332
|430
|552
|404
|3319
|478
|153
|375
|403
|346
|377
|183
|499
|370
|3184
|6503
|Front W: 70.2/119
|370
|151
|517
|330
|150
|315
|372
|487
|339
|3031
|428
|131
|328
|354
|302
|338
|157
|448
|332
|2818
|5849
|Handicap
|6
|8
|2
|10
|12
|14
|16
|18
|4
|11
|9
|1
|13
|7
|3
|5
|15
|17
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Yoshimasa Fujii (1973)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
