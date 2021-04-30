Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Fukuoka

Aso Iizuka Golf Club - Blue/White Course

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7081 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 7081 yards
RT 72 6447 yards
FT 72 6124 yards
LT 72 5552 yards
Scorecard
Scorecard for Blue/White
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 396 177 568 375 203 351 450 575 420 3515 522 175 410 438 385 408 208 556 425 3527 7042
Regular M: 73.1/123 376 165 537 353 170 332 430 552 404 3319 478 153 375 403 346 377 183 499 370 3184 6503
Front W: 70.2/119 370 151 517 330 150 315 372 487 339 3031 428 131 328 354 302 338 157 448 332 2818 5849
Handicap 6 8 2 10 12 14 16 18 4 11 9 1 13 7 3 5 15 17
Par 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 5 4 36 5 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1973
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Yoshimasa Fujii (1973)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

