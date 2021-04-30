Fukuoka Pheasant Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 71
Length 6698 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|71
|6698 yards
|White
|71
|6284 yards
|Red
|71
|5364 yards
Scorecard for Fukuoka Pheasant Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|389
|216
|529
|375
|325
|330
|421
|195
|604
|3384
|365
|541
|400
|456
|178
|446
|170
|361
|592
|3509
|6893
|White M: 70.7/121
|363
|198
|489
|364
|312
|320
|397
|181
|587
|3211
|351
|489
|340
|426
|156
|430
|146
|351
|571
|3260
|6471
|Red W: 70.2/113
|343
|125
|479
|239
|263
|310
|379
|141
|550
|2829
|324
|457
|212
|339
|129
|275
|135
|323
|489
|2683
|5512
|Handicap
|5
|13
|3
|11
|17
|15
|7
|9
|1
|16
|8
|12
|4
|18
|2
|14
|10
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
