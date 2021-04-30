Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Fukuoka

Fukuoka Pheasant Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 71
Length 6698 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Scorecard for Fukuoka Pheasant Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 389 216 529 375 325 330 421 195 604 3384 365 541 400 456 178 446 170 361 592 3509 6893
White M: 70.7/121 363 198 489 364 312 320 397 181 587 3211 351 489 340 426 156 430 146 351 571 3260 6471
Red W: 70.2/113 343 125 479 239 263 310 379 141 550 2829 324 457 212 339 129 275 135 323 489 2683 5512
Handicap 5 13 3 11 17 15 7 9 1 16 8 12 4 18 2 14 10 6
Par 4 3 5 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 5 4 4 3 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

