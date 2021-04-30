Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Fukuoka

Aso Iizuka Golf Club - Blue/Green Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6809 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6809 yards
RT 72 6442 yards
FT 72 6158 yards
LT 72 5477 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Blue/Green
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 396 177 568 375 203 351 450 575 420 3515 519 407 519 361 217 436 398 184 396 3437 6952
Regular M: 72.0/122 376 165 537 353 170 332 430 552 404 3319 501 390 505 334 196 409 384 165 373 3257 6576
Front W: 71.7/123 370 151 517 330 150 315 372 487 339 3031 475 375 491 320 155 388 366 152 353 3075 6106
Handicap 6 8 2 10 12 14 16 18 4 11 13 15 7 5 1 3 9 17
Par 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 5 4 36 5 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1973
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Yoshimasa Fujii (1973)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

