Aso Iizuka Golf Club - Blue/Green Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6809 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6809 yards
|RT
|72
|6442 yards
|FT
|72
|6158 yards
|LT
|72
|5477 yards
Scorecard for Blue/Green
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|396
|177
|568
|375
|203
|351
|450
|575
|420
|3515
|519
|407
|519
|361
|217
|436
|398
|184
|396
|3437
|6952
|Regular M: 72.0/122
|376
|165
|537
|353
|170
|332
|430
|552
|404
|3319
|501
|390
|505
|334
|196
|409
|384
|165
|373
|3257
|6576
|Front W: 71.7/123
|370
|151
|517
|330
|150
|315
|372
|487
|339
|3031
|475
|375
|491
|320
|155
|388
|366
|152
|353
|3075
|6106
|Handicap
|6
|8
|2
|10
|12
|14
|16
|18
|4
|11
|13
|15
|7
|5
|1
|3
|9
|17
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|5
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Yoshimasa Fujii (1973)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
