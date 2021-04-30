Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Fukuoka

Fukuoka Lakeside Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6529 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6529 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6132 yards 70.7 121
Front 72 5813 yards 69.2 117
Ladies 72 5072 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Fukuoka Lakeside Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 388 188 350 510 401 401 526 141 412 3317 503 385 390 191 333 340 405 161 504 3212 6529
Regular M: 70.7/121 372 172 329 483 389 356 505 120 393 3119 486 373 375 165 315 318 386 125 470 3013 6132
Front M: 69.2/117 350 156 310 464 372 331 481 120 362 2946 464 359 364 141 300 304 366 125 444 2867 5813
Ladies W: 67.1/113 332 115 290 405 316 273 461 120 317 2629 464 275 292 141 300 192 304 97 378 2443 5072
Handicap 9 13 15 5 7 1 11 17 3 12 2 6 10 16 14 4 18 8
Par 4 3 4 5 4 4 5 3 4 36 5 4 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1987
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB
Walking Allowed Yes

Be the first to leave a review

