Fukuoka Lakeside Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6529 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6529 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6132 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front
|72
|5813 yards
|69.2
|117
|Ladies
|72
|5072 yards
|67.1
|113
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|388
|188
|350
|510
|401
|401
|526
|141
|412
|3317
|503
|385
|390
|191
|333
|340
|405
|161
|504
|3212
|6529
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|372
|172
|329
|483
|389
|356
|505
|120
|393
|3119
|486
|373
|375
|165
|315
|318
|386
|125
|470
|3013
|6132
|Front M: 69.2/117
|350
|156
|310
|464
|372
|331
|481
|120
|362
|2946
|464
|359
|364
|141
|300
|304
|366
|125
|444
|2867
|5813
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|332
|115
|290
|405
|316
|273
|461
|120
|317
|2629
|464
|275
|292
|141
|300
|192
|304
|97
|378
|2443
|5072
|Handicap
|9
|13
|15
|5
|7
|1
|11
|17
|3
|12
|2
|6
|10
|16
|14
|4
|18
|8
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1987
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB
Walking Allowed Yes
Course Layout