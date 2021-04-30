Hiroshima Asa Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6398 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6398 yards
|White
|72
|6073 yards
|Green
|72
|5659 yards
|Red
|72
|5051 yards
Scorecard for Hiroshima Chuo Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 70.7/121
|379
|457
|479
|179
|451
|414
|136
|306
|370
|3171
|494
|144
|386
|372
|337
|176
|414
|599
|348
|3270
|6441
|Blue M: 69.8/119
|343
|435
|464
|161
|428
|396
|118
|277
|350
|2972
|471
|133
|366
|340
|316
|150
|399
|580
|329
|3084
|6056
|White M: 69.2/117
|320
|435
|464
|161
|428
|396
|118
|277
|350
|2949
|471
|119
|366
|340
|316
|150
|376
|520
|329
|2987
|5936
|Red W: 67.1/113
|304
|421
|445
|134
|411
|382
|118
|277
|317
|2809
|455
|108
|366
|255
|267
|150
|339
|443
|299
|2682
|5491
|Handicap
|5
|3
|11
|9
|7
|1
|17
|15
|13
|14
|18
|8
|4
|16
|6
|10
|2
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1971
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Dress code Appropriate golf attire. No T-shirts, jeans & jerseys..
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
