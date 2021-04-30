Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Hiroshima

Hiroshima Asa Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6398 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6398 yards
White 72 6073 yards
Green 72 5659 yards
Red 72 5051 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hiroshima Chuo Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 70.7/121 379 457 479 179 451 414 136 306 370 3171 494 144 386 372 337 176 414 599 348 3270 6441
Blue M: 69.8/119 343 435 464 161 428 396 118 277 350 2972 471 133 366 340 316 150 399 580 329 3084 6056
White M: 69.2/117 320 435 464 161 428 396 118 277 350 2949 471 119 366 340 316 150 376 520 329 2987 5936
Red W: 67.1/113 304 421 445 134 411 382 118 277 317 2809 455 108 366 255 267 150 339 443 299 2682 5491
Handicap 5 3 11 9 7 1 17 15 13 14 18 8 4 16 6 10 2 12
Par 4 4 5 3 5 4 3 4 4 36 5 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1971
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Dress code Appropriate golf attire. No T-shirts, jeans & jerseys..

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Nearby Courses
Hiroshima GC
Hiroshima Golf Club
Hiroshima, Hiroshima
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hiroshima CC - Hachihonmatsu: #5
Hiroshima Country Club - Hachihonmatsu Course
Higashihiroshima, Hiroshima
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hiroshima CC - Saijo: #15
Hiroshima Country Club - Saijo Course
Higashihiroshima, Hiroshima
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hiroshima Nishi CC: #10
Hiroshima Nishi Country Club
Hatsukaichi, Hiroshima
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Regus Crest GC
Regus Crest Golf Club - Grand Course
Akitakata, Hiroshima
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Regus Crest GC - Royal: #18
Regus Crest Golf Club - Royal Course
Akitakata, Hiroshima
Private
0.0
0
Write Review

