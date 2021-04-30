Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Hiroshima

Higashihiroshima Country Club - South Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6452 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6452 yards
Regular 72 6119 yards
Front 72 5606 yards
Ladies 72 4768 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for South
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 70.7/121 499 375 145 375 411 198 501 374 310 3188 468 174 405 403 509 370 158 327 493 3307 6495
Blue M: 70.0/119 480 355 135 360 396 176 481 349 285 3017 425 164 380 386 487 360 148 302 465 3117 6134
White M: 69.2/117 458 345 135 350 376 166 456 337 258 2881 410 149 380 379 446 340 133 282 428 2947 5828
Red W: 66.9/109 356 247 118 304 317 135 450 294 241 2462 270 106 350 330 386 290 118 249 369 2468 4930
Handicap 3 7 11 13 1 5 9 15 17 2 16 8 4 6 10 14 18 12
Par 5 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 4 36 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

