Higashihiroshima Country Club - South Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6452 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6452 yards
|Regular
|72
|6119 yards
|Front
|72
|5606 yards
|Ladies
|72
|4768 yards
Scorecard for South
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 70.7/121
|499
|375
|145
|375
|411
|198
|501
|374
|310
|3188
|468
|174
|405
|403
|509
|370
|158
|327
|493
|3307
|6495
|Blue M: 70.0/119
|480
|355
|135
|360
|396
|176
|481
|349
|285
|3017
|425
|164
|380
|386
|487
|360
|148
|302
|465
|3117
|6134
|White M: 69.2/117
|458
|345
|135
|350
|376
|166
|456
|337
|258
|2881
|410
|149
|380
|379
|446
|340
|133
|282
|428
|2947
|5828
|Red W: 66.9/109
|356
|247
|118
|304
|317
|135
|450
|294
|241
|2462
|270
|106
|350
|330
|386
|290
|118
|249
|369
|2468
|4930
|Handicap
|3
|7
|11
|13
|1
|5
|9
|15
|17
|2
|16
|8
|4
|6
|10
|14
|18
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Nearby Courses
Higashi-Hiroshima, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
Higashi-Hiroshima, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
Higashi-Hiroshima, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
Higashi-Hiroshima, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
Higashihiroshima, Hiroshima
Private
