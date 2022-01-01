Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Hiroshima

Miyajima Shiwa Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6510 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6510 yards
Reg 72 6174 yards
Ladies 72 5520 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 359 518 333 374 205 377 345 181 529 3221 512 375 161 314 434 131 419 529 414 3289 6510
White M: 70.7/121 338 501 322 327 194 367 326 156 517 3048 502 355 146 302 411 118 384 511 397 3126 6174
Red W: 70.2/119 306 466 246 304 138 295 288 132 489 2664 487 335 116 264 368 107 341 474 364 2856 5520
Handicap 17 9 13 3 7 1 5 15 11 10 6 18 14 4 16 2 12 8
Par 4 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 36 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1971
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, DC, VISA, Mastercard, Amex, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Nearby Courses
Higashihiroshima CC - South: #6
Higashihiroshima Country Club - South Course
Higashi-Hiroshima, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Higashihiroshima CC - Family - Pacific
Higashihiroshima Country Club - Family - Pacific Course
Higashi-Hiroshima, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Higashihiroshima CC - Family - Setouchi
Higashihiroshima Country Club - Family - Setouchi Course
Higashi-Hiroshima, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Higashihiroshima CC - Family - Sea of ​​Japan
Higashihiroshima Country Club - Family - Sea of ​​Japan Course
Higashi-Hiroshima, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Higashihiroshima CC - North: #3
Higashihiroshima Country Club - North Course
Higashi-Hiroshima, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hiroshima CC - Hachihonmatsu: #5
Hiroshima Country Club - Hachihonmatsu Course
Higashihiroshima, Hiroshima
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hiroshima Toei CC: #8
Hiroshima Toei Country Club
Higashi-Hiroshima, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hiroshima CC - Saijo: #15
Hiroshima Country Club - Saijo Course
Higashihiroshima, Hiroshima
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kamo CC: #17
Kamo Country Club
Higashihiroshima, Hiroshima
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hiroshima Kokusai GC: #16
Hiroshima Kokusai Golf Club
Higashi-Hiroshima, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hiroshima Asa GC: #18
Hiroshima Asa Golf Club
Hiroshima, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Goubara CC
Goubara Country Club
Kure, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
