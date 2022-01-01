Miyajima Shiwa Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6510 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6510 yards
|Reg
|72
|6174 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5520 yards
Scorecard for Miyajima Shiwa Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|359
|518
|333
|374
|205
|377
|345
|181
|529
|3221
|512
|375
|161
|314
|434
|131
|419
|529
|414
|3289
|6510
|White M: 70.7/121
|338
|501
|322
|327
|194
|367
|326
|156
|517
|3048
|502
|355
|146
|302
|411
|118
|384
|511
|397
|3126
|6174
|Red W: 70.2/119
|306
|466
|246
|304
|138
|295
|288
|132
|489
|2664
|487
|335
|116
|264
|368
|107
|341
|474
|364
|2856
|5520
|Handicap
|17
|9
|13
|3
|7
|1
|5
|15
|11
|10
|6
|18
|14
|4
|16
|2
|12
|8
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1971
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, DC, VISA, Mastercard, Amex, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout