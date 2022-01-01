Miyajima Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 5510 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|5510 yards
|Reg
|72
|5198 yards
|Ladies
|72
|4612 yards
Scorecard for Miyajima Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 67.2/113
|339
|337
|146
|522
|269
|273
|364
|171
|365
|2786
|411
|299
|183
|495
|294
|291
|362
|139
|362
|2836
|5622
|White M: 64.1/107
|323
|313
|124
|500
|269
|260
|351
|149
|341
|2630
|395
|275
|161
|473
|294
|278
|349
|117
|338
|2680
|5310
|Red W: 64.9/105
|295
|281
|105
|442
|214
|242
|334
|107
|317
|2337
|367
|243
|142
|415
|239
|260
|332
|75
|314
|2387
|4724
|Handicap
|14
|10
|16
|2
|12
|18
|4
|8
|6
|5
|15
|9
|1
|13
|17
|3
|11
|7
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|35
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|35
|70
Course Details
Year Built 1962
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout