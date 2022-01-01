Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Hiroshima

Miyajima Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 5510 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 5510 yards
Reg 72 5198 yards
Ladies 72 4612 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Miyajima Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 67.2/113 339 337 146 522 269 273 364 171 365 2786 411 299 183 495 294 291 362 139 362 2836 5622
White M: 64.1/107 323 313 124 500 269 260 351 149 341 2630 395 275 161 473 294 278 349 117 338 2680 5310
Red W: 64.9/105 295 281 105 442 214 242 334 107 317 2337 367 243 142 415 239 260 332 75 314 2387 4724
Handicap 14 10 16 2 12 18 4 8 6 5 15 9 1 13 17 3 11 7
Par 4 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 4 35 4 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 4 35 70

Course Details

Year Built 1962
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Nearby Courses
Hiroshima GC
Hiroshima Golf Club
Hiroshima, Hiroshima
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Geinan CC: #10
Geinan Country Club
Hatsukaichi, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hiroshima Saiki GC - Gongen
Hiroshima Saiki Golf Club - Gongen Course
Hatsukaichi, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hiroshima Saiki GC
Hiroshima Saiki Golf Club - Katsunari Course
Hatsukaichi, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hiroshima Kouyou CC
Hiroshima Kouyou Country Club - Maruko/Mikura Course
Hatsukaichi, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hiroshima Kouyou CC
Hiroshima Kouyou Country Club - Maruko/Sannose Course
Hatsukaichi, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hiroshima Kouyou CC
Hiroshima Kouyou Country Club - Sannose/Mikura Course
Hatsukaichi, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hiroshima Nishi CC: #10
Hiroshima Nishi Country Club
Hatsukaichi, Hiroshima
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hiroshima Asa GC: #18
Hiroshima Asa Golf Club
Hiroshima, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hiroshima Yoshiwa Forest GC: 1st fairway
Hiroshima Yoshiwa Forest Golf Club
Hatsukaichi, Hiroshima
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Goubara CC
Goubara Country Club
Kure, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Miwa GC
Miwa Golf Club
Iwakuni, Yamaguchi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
