Higashihiroshima Country Club - North Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6750 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6750 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6411 yards
|Front
|72
|5758 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5142 yards
Scorecard for North
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|384
|570
|146
|319
|575
|433
|367
|204
|345
|3343
|567
|357
|429
|210
|367
|378
|514
|179
|406
|3407
|6750
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|372
|547
|126
|307
|560
|414
|358
|192
|326
|3202
|548
|328
|412
|200
|347
|371
|496
|159
|384
|3245
|6447
|White M: 70.0/119
|346
|497
|126
|293
|542
|396
|323
|178
|326
|3027
|527
|312
|382
|185
|347
|365
|477
|154
|359
|3108
|6135
|Red W: 67.1/113
|290
|445
|114
|269
|467
|315
|290
|156
|326
|2672
|442
|300
|331
|135
|317
|279
|406
|125
|286
|2621
|5293
|Handicap
|12
|6
|18
|14
|2
|8
|10
|4
|16
|11
|17
|5
|1
|13
|7
|9
|15
|3
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
