Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Hiroshima

Higashihiroshima Country Club - North Course

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6750 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6750 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6411 yards
Front 72 5758 yards
Ladies 72 5142 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for North
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 384 570 146 319 575 433 367 204 345 3343 567 357 429 210 367 378 514 179 406 3407 6750
Blue M: 70.7/121 372 547 126 307 560 414 358 192 326 3202 548 328 412 200 347 371 496 159 384 3245 6447
White M: 70.0/119 346 497 126 293 542 396 323 178 326 3027 527 312 382 185 347 365 477 154 359 3108 6135
Red W: 67.1/113 290 445 114 269 467 315 290 156 326 2672 442 300 331 135 317 279 406 125 286 2621 5293
Handicap 12 6 18 14 2 8 10 4 16 11 17 5 1 13 7 9 15 3
Par 4 5 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 5 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Nearby Courses
Higashihiroshima CC - Family - Sea of ​​Japan
Higashihiroshima Country Club - Family - Sea of ​​Japan Course
Higashi-Hiroshima, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Higashihiroshima CC - Family - Pacific
Higashihiroshima Country Club - Family - Pacific Course
Higashi-Hiroshima, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Higashihiroshima CC - Family - Setouchi
Higashihiroshima Country Club - Family - Setouchi Course
Higashi-Hiroshima, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Higashihiroshima CC - South: #6
Higashihiroshima Country Club - South Course
Higashi-Hiroshima, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hiroshima CC - Hachihonmatsu: #5
Hiroshima Country Club - Hachihonmatsu Course
Higashihiroshima, Hiroshima
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kamo CC: #17
Kamo Country Club
Higashihiroshima, Hiroshima
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hiroshima CC - Saijo: #15
Hiroshima Country Club - Saijo Course
Higashihiroshima, Hiroshima
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hiroshima Kokusai GC: #16
Hiroshima Kokusai Golf Club
Higashi-Hiroshima, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hiroshima Asa GC: #18
Hiroshima Asa Golf Club
Hiroshima, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
AKI CC
AKI Country Club
Higashihiroshima, Yamaguchi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hakuryuko CC: #10
Hakuryuko Country Club
Mihara, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Takehara CC: #4
Takehara Country Club
Takehara, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

