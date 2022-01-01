Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Hiroshima

Geinan Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6794 yards
Slope 139
Rating 72.8
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6794 yards 72.8 139
Back (W) 72 6794 yards 79.2 146
Regular 72 6474 yards 71.3 135
Regular (W) 72 6474 yards 77.5 142
Front 72 6142 yards 69.8 132
Front (W) 72 6142 yards 75.6 138
Gold (W) 72 5652 yards 73.5 134
Gold 72 5652 yards 67.9 127
Ladies 1 72 5346 yards 66.4 123
Ladies a (W) 72 5346 yards 71.6 129
Ladies 2 72 5009 yards 65.0 121
Ladies 2 (W) 72 5009 yards 69.9 126
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Geinan Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 72.3/132 W: 77.6/131 403 577 418 307 174 379 200 438 551 3447 428 490 200 420 385 454 310 153 528 3368 6815
Blue M: 70.1/125 W: 75.2/125 387 560 396 286 166 315 164 404 533 3211 412 475 151 399 362 438 282 136 519 3174 6385
Gold M: 69.1/122 W: 73.8/122 367 542 366 269 154 303 148 386 511 3046 392 475 125 386 362 413 282 136 481 3052 6098
Green M: 68.0/118 W: 72.0/124 367 453 366 258 142 289 130 369 446 2820 348 439 125 362 362 413 282 136 449 2916 5736
White M: 66.6/115 W: 70.3/121 367 423 295 258 142 289 130 288 446 2638 348 439 116 362 309 355 282 136 449 2796 5434
Yellow M: 65.3/112 W: 68.7/118 303 423 295 258 142 289 115 288 363 2476 279 439 116 362 309 355 282 119 401 2662 5138
Handicap 9 11 3 13 17 7 15 1 5 6 8 16 4 10 2 14 18 12
Par 4 5 4 4 3 4 3 4 5 36 4 5 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1966
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Master, VISA, DC, JCB, Amex, UC, UFJ, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

