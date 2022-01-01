Geinan Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6794 yards
Slope 139
Rating 72.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6794 yards
|72.8
|139
|Back (W)
|72
|6794 yards
|79.2
|146
|Regular
|72
|6474 yards
|71.3
|135
|Regular (W)
|72
|6474 yards
|77.5
|142
|Front
|72
|6142 yards
|69.8
|132
|Front (W)
|72
|6142 yards
|75.6
|138
|Gold (W)
|72
|5652 yards
|73.5
|134
|Gold
|72
|5652 yards
|67.9
|127
|Ladies 1
|72
|5346 yards
|66.4
|123
|Ladies a (W)
|72
|5346 yards
|71.6
|129
|Ladies 2
|72
|5009 yards
|65.0
|121
|Ladies 2 (W)
|72
|5009 yards
|69.9
|126
Scorecard for Geinan Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 72.3/132 W: 77.6/131
|403
|577
|418
|307
|174
|379
|200
|438
|551
|3447
|428
|490
|200
|420
|385
|454
|310
|153
|528
|3368
|6815
|Blue M: 70.1/125 W: 75.2/125
|387
|560
|396
|286
|166
|315
|164
|404
|533
|3211
|412
|475
|151
|399
|362
|438
|282
|136
|519
|3174
|6385
|Gold M: 69.1/122 W: 73.8/122
|367
|542
|366
|269
|154
|303
|148
|386
|511
|3046
|392
|475
|125
|386
|362
|413
|282
|136
|481
|3052
|6098
|Green M: 68.0/118 W: 72.0/124
|367
|453
|366
|258
|142
|289
|130
|369
|446
|2820
|348
|439
|125
|362
|362
|413
|282
|136
|449
|2916
|5736
|White M: 66.6/115 W: 70.3/121
|367
|423
|295
|258
|142
|289
|130
|288
|446
|2638
|348
|439
|116
|362
|309
|355
|282
|136
|449
|2796
|5434
|Yellow M: 65.3/112 W: 68.7/118
|303
|423
|295
|258
|142
|289
|115
|288
|363
|2476
|279
|439
|116
|362
|309
|355
|282
|119
|401
|2662
|5138
|Handicap
|9
|11
|3
|13
|17
|7
|15
|1
|5
|6
|8
|16
|4
|10
|2
|14
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1966
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Master, VISA, DC, JCB, Amex, UC, UFJ, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms
