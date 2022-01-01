Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Hiroshima

Toyama Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7050 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Massy 72 7050 yards
Regular 72 6546 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Toyama Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Massy M: 73.9/129 431 350 423 208 541 376 221 561 359 3470 556 428 237 459 471 165 542 340 382 3580 7050
Regular M: 72.1/121 W: 73.1/123 402 340 395 126 499 345 209 525 336 3177 515 418 210 440 426 150 531 322 357 3369 6546
Handicap 15 9 3 13 1 7 11 5 17 16 4 10 2 8 14 6 18 12
Par 4 4 4 3 5 3 3 5 4 35 5 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 4 36 71

Course Details

Year Built 1993
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted DC, VISA, JCB, Master, Diners, American Express
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Shirts & blazers with a collar are required.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
