Toyama Country Club
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7050 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Massy
|72
|7050 yards
|Regular
|72
|6546 yards
Scorecard for Toyama Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Massy M: 73.9/129
|431
|350
|423
|208
|541
|376
|221
|561
|359
|3470
|556
|428
|237
|459
|471
|165
|542
|340
|382
|3580
|7050
|Regular M: 72.1/121 W: 73.1/123
|402
|340
|395
|126
|499
|345
|209
|525
|336
|3177
|515
|418
|210
|440
|426
|150
|531
|322
|357
|3369
|6546
|Handicap
|15
|9
|3
|13
|1
|7
|11
|5
|17
|16
|4
|10
|2
|8
|14
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|3
|5
|4
|35
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|71
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted DC, VISA, JCB, Master, Diners, American Express
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Shirts & blazers with a collar are required.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout