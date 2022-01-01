Hibarigaoka Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 60
Length 3000 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|60
|3000 yards
Scorecard for Hibarigaoka Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Mens M: 60.5/105
|145
|145
|165
|200
|105
|280
|155
|165
|230
|1590
|165
|115
|120
|130
|240
|185
|115
|145
|125
|1340
|2930
|Ladies W: 60.8/109
|145
|145
|165
|200
|105
|280
|155
|165
|230
|1590
|165
|115
|120
|130
|240
|185
|115
|145
|125
|1340
|2930
|Handicap
|9
|5
|7
|11
|17
|13
|3
|1
|15
|16
|4
|12
|6
|10
|14
|8
|2
|18
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|4
|3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|30
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|28
|58
Course Details
Year Built 1958
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts No
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers
Available SportsFootGolf
