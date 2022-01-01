Seikyu Country Club - West/Middle Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 71
Length 6450 yards
Slope 119
Rating 69.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|71
|6450 yards
|69.7
|119
|Back (W)
|71
|6450 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front
|71
|5835 yards
|68.2
|115
|Front (W)
|71
|5835 yards
|69.2
|117
Scorecard for Nishi/Naka
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 69.7/119 W: 70.7/121
|201
|424
|445
|536
|173
|390
|499
|154
|330
|3152
|376
|350
|156
|520
|509
|359
|470
|156
|402
|3298
|6450
|Front M: 68.2/115 W: 69.2/117
|137
|359
|387
|481
|152
|379
|472
|139
|300
|2806
|359
|322
|137
|477
|490
|337
|391
|142
|374
|3029
|5835
|Handicap
|8
|2
|4
|10
|12
|14
|16
|18
|6
|5
|7
|9
|11
|13
|15
|1
|17
|3
|Par
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|35
|4
|4
|3
|5
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|71
Course Details
Year Built 1959
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, Diners, Master
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
