Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Kyoto

Kameoka Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kameoka Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 521 424 163 387 476 433 154 531 330 3419 433 369 197 514 426 432 158 423 543 3495 6914
Regular M: 72.4/122 493 405 145 366 456 424 146 524 316 3275 396 357 178 497 416 406 147 394 517 3308 6583
Front M: 70.7/121 463 380 134 350 380 411 156 498 298 3070 367 336 158 475 407 377 136 354 493 3103 6173
Gold W: 67.1/113 445 335 130 282 355 294 148 382 287 2658 341 325 141 469 302 334 122 333 454 2821 5479
Ladies W: 67.0/111 414 297 117 255 353 294 148 382 287 2547 341 325 141 379 302 334 122 293 419 2656 5203
Handicap 11 5 17 7 3 1 15 9 13 4 14 16 8 10 2 18 6 12
Par 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Kameoka GC: #9
Kameoka Golf Club
Kameoka, Kyoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Art Lake GC: #8
Art Lake Golf Club
Nose, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Aigawa GC
Aigawa Golf Course
Ibaraki, Osaka
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Cherry Golf Tokiwadai: #13
Cherry Golf Tokiwadai Course
Kawanishi, Hyogo
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Ibaraki Kokusai GC
Ibaraki Kokusai Golf Club - North Course
Ibaraki, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ibaraki Kokusai GC
Ibaraki Kokusai Golf Club - West Course
Ibaraki, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ibaraki Kokusai GC
Ibaraki Kokusai Golf Club - East Course
Ibaraki, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kyoto GC - Funayama
Kyoto Golf Club - Funayama Course
Kyoto, Kyoto
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Inagawa Green CC: #2
Inagawa Green Country Club
Inagawa, Hyogo
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Yamanohara GC - Yamanohara: #8
Yamanohara Golf Club - Yamanohara Course
Kawanishi, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ibaraki CC - West: #17
Ibaraki Country Club - West Course
Ibaraki, Osaka
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ibaraki CC - East: #6
Ibaraki Country Club - East Course
Ibaraki, Osaka
Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me