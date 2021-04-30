Kameoka Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Kameoka Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|521
|424
|163
|387
|476
|433
|154
|531
|330
|3419
|433
|369
|197
|514
|426
|432
|158
|423
|543
|3495
|6914
|Regular M: 72.4/122
|493
|405
|145
|366
|456
|424
|146
|524
|316
|3275
|396
|357
|178
|497
|416
|406
|147
|394
|517
|3308
|6583
|Front M: 70.7/121
|463
|380
|134
|350
|380
|411
|156
|498
|298
|3070
|367
|336
|158
|475
|407
|377
|136
|354
|493
|3103
|6173
|Gold W: 67.1/113
|445
|335
|130
|282
|355
|294
|148
|382
|287
|2658
|341
|325
|141
|469
|302
|334
|122
|333
|454
|2821
|5479
|Ladies W: 67.0/111
|414
|297
|117
|255
|353
|294
|148
|382
|287
|2547
|341
|325
|141
|379
|302
|334
|122
|293
|419
|2656
|5203
|Handicap
|11
|5
|17
|7
|3
|1
|15
|9
|13
|4
|14
|16
|8
|10
|2
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
