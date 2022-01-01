Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Osaka

Takatsuki Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6330 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6330 yards
Regular 72 6100 yards
Ladies 72 5260 yards
Scorecard for Takatsuki Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 336 334 466 127 478 370 431 160 556 3258 351 177 279 334 173 409 531 335 483 3072 6330
Regular M: 70.0/117 326 326 414 118 470 365 421 150 546 3136 341 164 271 319 168 401 511 317 472 2964 6100
Ladies W: 67.1/113 296 273 295 96 408 337 398 125 439 2667 243 123 231 300 126 352 494 302 422 2593 5260
Handicap 11 15 3 17 9 5 1 13 7 10 16 18 6 14 4 2 12 8
Par 4 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 5 36 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

