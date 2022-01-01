Takatsuki Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6330 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6330 yards
|Regular
|72
|6100 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5260 yards
Scorecard for Takatsuki Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|336
|334
|466
|127
|478
|370
|431
|160
|556
|3258
|351
|177
|279
|334
|173
|409
|531
|335
|483
|3072
|6330
|Regular M: 70.0/117
|326
|326
|414
|118
|470
|365
|421
|150
|546
|3136
|341
|164
|271
|319
|168
|401
|511
|317
|472
|2964
|6100
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|296
|273
|295
|96
|408
|337
|398
|125
|439
|2667
|243
|123
|231
|300
|126
|352
|494
|302
|422
|2593
|5260
|Handicap
|11
|15
|3
|17
|9
|5
|1
|13
|7
|10
|16
|18
|6
|14
|4
|2
|12
|8
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
