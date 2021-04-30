Fujioka Golf Club - West Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6435 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6435 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|6065 yards
|70.0
|119
|Red (W)
|72
|5111 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for West
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|392
|290
|366
|365
|178
|546
|440
|185
|494
|3256
|483
|375
|361
|200
|365
|159
|331
|475
|430
|3179
|6435
|White M: 70.0/119
|374
|274
|337
|341
|165
|511
|418
|153
|477
|3050
|466
|354
|351
|187
|341
|147
|299
|465
|405
|3015
|6065
|Red W: 67.1/113
|313
|274
|255
|306
|141
|397
|294
|128
|405
|2513
|432
|322
|292
|141
|292
|96
|289
|409
|325
|2598
|5111
|Handicap
|3
|17
|15
|9
|7
|5
|1
|13
|11
|16
|8
|14
|6
|2
|12
|18
|10
|4
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1968
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
