Fujioka Golf Club - East Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6465 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6465 yards 70.7 121
White 72 6160 yards 69.3 113
Red (W) 72 5036 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for East
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 451 340 141 361 417 381 167 414 505 3177 462 192 335 410 152 495 400 330 512 3288 6465
White M: 69.3/113 441 329 141 334 395 366 151 399 480 3036 437 169 320 395 143 475 386 302 497 3124 6160
Red W: 67.1/113 427 318 141 245 375 258 98 301 414 2577 307 124 184 303 130 429 323 241 418 2459 5036
Handicap 3 9 15 1 13 7 17 5 11 4 16 10 2 14 8 12 18 6
Par 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1968
Greens Bent/Korai Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

