Fujioka Golf Club - East Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6465 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6465 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|6160 yards
|69.3
|113
|Red (W)
|72
|5036 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for East
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|451
|340
|141
|361
|417
|381
|167
|414
|505
|3177
|462
|192
|335
|410
|152
|495
|400
|330
|512
|3288
|6465
|White M: 69.3/113
|441
|329
|141
|334
|395
|366
|151
|399
|480
|3036
|437
|169
|320
|395
|143
|475
|386
|302
|497
|3124
|6160
|Red W: 67.1/113
|427
|318
|141
|245
|375
|258
|98
|301
|414
|2577
|307
|124
|184
|303
|130
|429
|323
|241
|418
|2459
|5036
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|1
|13
|7
|17
|5
|11
|4
|16
|10
|2
|14
|8
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1968
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
