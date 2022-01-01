Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Gunma

Jobu Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6115 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6115 yards
RT 72 5797 yards
LT 72 4811 yards
Scorecard for Satsuki - Yuukari
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 154 517 396 543 209 181 432 473 330 3235 368 330 126 379 341 159 495 418 264 2880 6115
Regular M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 145 497 385 533 186 170 412 460 308 3096 357 308 110 367 321 136 462 398 242 2701 5797
Ladies W: 66.9/109 140 398 295 448 150 143 347 434 238 2593 294 266 90 298 263 126 351 328 202 2218 4811
Handicap 9 11 13 1 3 15 5 7 17 10 6 12 14 16 4 2 18 8
Par 3 5 4 5 3 3 4 5 4 36 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Saison, Diners, UFJ

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

