Jobu Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6115 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6115 yards
|RT
|72
|5797 yards
|LT
|72
|4811 yards
Scorecard for Satsuki - Yuukari
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|154
|517
|396
|543
|209
|181
|432
|473
|330
|3235
|368
|330
|126
|379
|341
|159
|495
|418
|264
|2880
|6115
|Regular M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|145
|497
|385
|533
|186
|170
|412
|460
|308
|3096
|357
|308
|110
|367
|321
|136
|462
|398
|242
|2701
|5797
|Ladies W: 66.9/109
|140
|398
|295
|448
|150
|143
|347
|434
|238
|2593
|294
|266
|90
|298
|263
|126
|351
|328
|202
|2218
|4811
|Handicap
|9
|11
|13
|1
|3
|15
|5
|7
|17
|10
|6
|12
|14
|16
|4
|2
|18
|8
|Par
|3
|5
|4
|5
|3
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Saison, Diners, UFJ
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
