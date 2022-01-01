Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Gunma

Mei Lake Hills Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6774 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 6774 yards 73.1 123
Back 72 6447 yards 70.7 121
Regular 72 6074 yards 70.0 119
Ladies 72 5147 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard for Mei Lake Hills Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champion M: 73.1/123 402 358 424 450 521 202 437 220 564 3578 370 534 214 163 502 365 167 326 555 3196 6774
Back M: 70.7/121 390 322 424 450 521 157 401 185 527 3377 360 534 202 163 440 365 167 326 513 3070 6447
Regular M: 70.0/119 372 322 378 402 505 157 401 171 500 3208 340 527 202 127 440 275 143 304 508 2866 6074
Ladies W: 67.1/113 300 294 247 367 445 147 303 156 428 2687 230 485 174 127 405 240 82 243 474 2460 5147
Handicap 11 15 3 1 7 17 5 13 9 10 8 2 14 4 12 18 16 6
Par 4 4 4 4 5 3 4 3 5 36 4 5 3 3 5 4 3 4 5 36 72

Year Built 1976
Golf Season Year round

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Credit Cards Accepted DC, VISA, Master, JCB, Diners, AMEX
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Restaurant

