Mei Lake Hills Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6774 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|6774 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back
|72
|6447 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular
|72
|6074 yards
|70.0
|119
|Ladies
|72
|5147 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Mei Lake Hills Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 73.1/123
|402
|358
|424
|450
|521
|202
|437
|220
|564
|3578
|370
|534
|214
|163
|502
|365
|167
|326
|555
|3196
|6774
|Back M: 70.7/121
|390
|322
|424
|450
|521
|157
|401
|185
|527
|3377
|360
|534
|202
|163
|440
|365
|167
|326
|513
|3070
|6447
|Regular M: 70.0/119
|372
|322
|378
|402
|505
|157
|401
|171
|500
|3208
|340
|527
|202
|127
|440
|275
|143
|304
|508
|2866
|6074
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|300
|294
|247
|367
|445
|147
|303
|156
|428
|2687
|230
|485
|174
|127
|405
|240
|82
|243
|474
|2460
|5147
|Handicap
|11
|15
|3
|1
|7
|17
|5
|13
|9
|10
|8
|2
|14
|4
|12
|18
|16
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|5
|3
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted DC, VISA, Master, JCB, Diners, AMEX
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
