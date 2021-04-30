Tamagawa Golf Club
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 27
Length 1186 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Korai/A
|27
|1186 yards
|Korai/B
|27
|1153 yards
Scorecard for Tamagawa Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|White M: 27.3/87 W: 28.5/89
|139
|137
|170
|158
|60
|141
|144
|118
|138
|1205
|1205
|Handicap
|8
|2
|5
|1
|7
|4
|6
|9
|3
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|27
Course Details
Year Built 1958
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Course Layout