Tamagawa Golf Club

0
About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 27
Length 1186 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Korai/A 27 1186 yards
Korai/B 27 1153 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tamagawa Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
White M: 27.3/87 W: 28.5/89 139 137 170 158 60 141 144 118 138 1205 1205
Handicap 8 2 5 1 7 4 6 9 3
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 27

Course Details

Year Built 1958

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
